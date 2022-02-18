Livia Brito poses among roses with a tiny red dress and raises rumors of engagement. | Special

Livia Brito she poses among roses in a tiny red dress and sparks engagement rumors with a discreet silver ring on her ring finger. Although the actress of “the heartless” had indicated that she wanted to become a mother before her next soap opera, there was a change of plans and in a few weeks she will return to the recording sets.

After the great success of Livia Brito with her return to television as “Fernando Linares”, continues to break audience records in the world with “The Heartless” and the actress took advantage of the end of the project to give way to another of her facets, that of a businesswoman.

Next to his partner and personal trainer, Mariano Martinez, Livia Brito He presented a proposal for physical training, a reducing gel and also a girdle that, according to colleagues and followers of the actress, helps to lose sizes and mark the abdomen area.

Now, Livia Brito falls in love in a tiny red dress that highlights her charms and poses in love among flowers, but it is a small ring on her angular finger that has raised suspicions of an engagement, could it be that she is close to reaching the altar?

The relationship of Livia Brito and Mariano Martinez They have proven to be the most stable and the actress has not hesitated to show off her boyfriend on social networks, in addition, if she had already talked about becoming a mother, it would not be a surprise if they further formalized their commitment, they have looked most in love.

Livia Brito will recreate one of Yadhira Carrillo’s most iconic characters

It will be next March when Livia Brito start recording your new telenovela, which will be a new version of “Loving You Is My Sin”, a story that at the time starred Yadhira Carillo, Sergio Sendel and Alessandra Rosaldo.

Next to Livia Brito It has been rumored that the male lead will be played by Marcus Ornellas while the story’s love triangle would also include Scarlet Gruber.

As for the secondary characters who were also of great importance in the story, next to Livia Brito we could see Azela Robinson, Cynthia Klitbo and María Panella in the characters previously performed by Margarita Isabel, Sylvia Pasquel and Tiaré Scanda. Livia has not given more details than she will soon start recording.

The name of this new version of “Loving You Is My Sin”, but the followers of Livia Brito They celebrate that their absence from television was not so long.