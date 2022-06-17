Livia Brito pregnant on video announces: “In the final stretch”

Livia Brito with pregnancy at the door and in “the final stretch” | Instagram

Livia Brito a few days after the premiere of the telenovela “No man’s wife“, last Monday, June 13, he launches a video ad that would leave many of his fans surprised: “In the final stretch”.

The TV actressLivia Brito, appeared in a new video shared through her Instagram stories where she shared news for all her followers.

With a few months of pregnancy, Livia Britoappears in the clip announcing that he is very close to finishing recording the scenes of the production under the baton of Giselle González.

The interpreter of “Lucia Arizmendi“In the new story, he shared the video 16 hours ago, in which he also added a text that can be read in the recording:

We are already in the final stretch of the recording of @Mujerdenadieof, reads the text that accompanies the image, together with a box where he questions his fans if they “like” the soap opera.

Livia Brito with pregnancy at the door releases video news. Photo: Capture Instagram



The one remembered in productions like “the pilot” and “Triunfo del amor” where Livia Brito Pestana will debut in 2010, showed a preview of the future scenes in which she will apparently look pregnant as seen in the image she shared for her faithful 7.1 million fans.

The “influencer“, who has already reached 11 million subscribers on Tik Tok, which he celebrated with his fans whom he thanked for their support, returned to the small screen after the success of the past melodrama that he led with José Ron in the success of “The Heartless“.

Now together with Marcus Ornellas, the famous 35-year-old, who will interpret “Abismo de pas!ón”, among others, gives life to a young “craftswoman” in history, she will face various obstacles before enjoying happiness, which promises keep viewers on edge.

With a great cast made up of Azela Robinson, Verónica Merchant, Ale Müller, Arap Bethke, Carmen Aub, Francisco Pizaña, Cynthia Klitbo, and of course, Livia Brito Pestana and Marcus Ornellas at the helm.

They will be some of the figures that make up the cast of another of the stories that consolidate the career on the small screen of the theater and film actress, who was also a presenter in “Dancing for a Dream” in 2014

It was in the Mexican film, “Unhappy Forever”, headed by Consuelo Duval and Adrian Uribe, where the one born on July 21, 1986, would have a recent participation after past productions such as “La Dictadura Perfecta” or “Volando Bajo”.