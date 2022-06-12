Livia Brito revolutionizes the networks with these miniskirts

livia Brito Bet, most of the time, on a sensual style with some classic tints with basic garments in neutral colors. In this note, we will see the outfits where she chooses the mini skirts 2022 trend.

Of boards, pleated, fitted or stamped, the mini skirts they have regained their power over jeans or midi skirts themselves. livia Brito Bet on these garments and inspire us to wear them easily.

Livia Brito shows off her legs with this mini skirt in a vibrant vintage colour. Photo: Instagram.

In this outfit, perfect to enjoy the day, livia Brito chose one mini skirt of tables of high waist and in fuchsia color. Very youthful as well as vintage, since it reminds us of school days and the 90’s.

As we said before, the actress decided to combine it with basic garments such as a short-sleeved white T-shirt and white sports socks. You can combine this look with white sneakers or mid-heeled sandals to make your legs look longer.

Miniskirts are one of the best garments to stylize legs. Photo: Instagram.

Another style you can clone from Livia Brito is this where he used a mini skirt dark brown color together with a white t-shirt, bag, piluso or fisherman style hat and platform sneakers.

Is mini skirt It is much tighter than the previous one, but it does not lose its qualities, which are the fact that your legs look kilometric and, in addition, to mark your curves such as the waist and hips.

Livia Brito chooses the most sought-after 2022 trend miniskirt: with a checkered print. Photo: Instagram.

As we saw in the previous looks, Livia Brito loves simple white t-shirts, although she tries to add some sensuality to them with her bottoms, as in this case, the miniskirts.

Here, the actress opted for a mini skirt fitted, with a plaid print and in colors such as white and pink. To this outfit you can add a blazer and stilettos, and you will look ideal for a night out. Or you can wear it with sneakers and you will get an outfit for the morning.

Livia Brito teaches us its style keys when using mini skirts of all kinds, texture and color. Learn their tips and play with your looks!

*Remember that these notes are only to inspire you, in case you have any doubts. No “fashion rule” precedes the main one: always wear what makes you feel comfortable!