Livia Brito showed her perfect beauty and paralyzed the networks

James 8 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 131 Views

One of the most convening actresses of 2021 was the Cuban Livia Brito, that in the second part of last year shone in the telenovela The Heartless. This was a Mexican production that premiered in July and tells the story of Fernando Linares that after the murder of her husband during their wedding night, she seeks revenge. However, the arrival of a handsome young man will change the plans of Fernanda and will make you believe in love again.

Livia Brito debuted on Mexican TV in 2010 when he played Fernando Sandoval in the soap opera Triumph of Love. The beautiful Latina is the actor’s daughter Rolando Brito and the ballet dancer Gertrudis Pestana and Today she has become one of the most sought-after actresses.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

Ximena Sariñana creates a romantic evening and dance at the Metropólitan

© Provided by El Universal Online Ximena Sariñana creates a romantic evening and dance at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved