Livia Brito showed her perfect figure and shook the nets

Cuban actress, Livia Britoended 2021 in the best way as she was recognized as one of the most important actresses in Latin America. This was thanks to her interpretation in the telenovela The Heartless which premiered in the middle of last year and garnered millions of views in all parts of the continent. The success of this Mexican strip was so great that a few days ago it premiered in Spain. This happy news, for all his fans, was announced by his own protagonists through his social media.

Reviewing the career of the Cuban actress, she had her debut on Aztec television in 2010 when she played Fernanda Sandoval in the telenovela Triumph of Love. The beautiful Latina carries talent in her blood since she is the daughter of the actor Rolando Brito and the ballet dancer Gertrudis Pestana and today she has become one of the most sought-after actresses on Latin American TV.

