Livia Brito showed her statuesque body by wearing a tight sports outfit

The Cuban Livia Brito preparing for a busy year. It is that thanks to her great performances, various producers have hired her to be part of her projects on the small screen. One of them is “No man’s wife” where the popular actress is the protagonist of the story. This strip demonstrates the strength of women in a society that sometimes turns macho.

On the other hand, between each recording set, the popular artist shares different clothing products as well as beauty products on her official accounts. This time she was not the exception of her since a few hours ago, in her official account of Instagramshared a series of videos promoting sportswear.

Also in the stories of the aforementioned social network, you can see how beautiful she is at 35 years old and the perfect figure she has. In the audiovisual clip, she can be seen wearing a tight top and shorts that reveal her flat abdomen. This is the work of a daily exercise routine that is of the utmost importance to her.

“No man’s wife” the telenovela in which he stars Livia Brito It will premiere on June 13 on the Las Estrellas channel. This project starring the Cuban along with Marcus Ornellas It is a remake of the remembered and successful telenovela “Loving You Is My Sin” that in 2004 Sergio Sendel, Yadhira Carrillo and Alessandra Rosaldo performed.

Furthermore, it is confirmed that Livia Brito in the second half of the year he will play again Fernando Linares in what will be the second part of last year’s most famous telenovela: The Heartless. The premiere of season 2 of the famous strip still has no date, but it is confirmed that it will star the famous Cuban.