Livia Brito showed her statuesque body by wearing a tight sports outfit

The Cuban Livia Brito preparing for a busy year. It is that thanks to her great performances, various producers have hired her to be part of her projects on the small screen. One of them is “No man’s wife” where the popular actress is the protagonist of the story. This strip demonstrates the strength of women in a society that sometimes turns macho.

On the other hand, between each recording set, the popular artist shares different clothing products as well as beauty products on her official accounts. This time she was not the exception of her since a few hours ago, in her official account of Instagramshared a series of videos promoting sportswear.

