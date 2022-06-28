Livia Brito showed her statuesque figure in a photo shoot

The Cuban Livia Brito She is one of the most popular artists on Latin American television. Thanks to her performances she has shown that she is one of the most important actresses on the small screen. Besides her in her social networksthe popular brunette shares photos that belong to sessions that she performs for various clothing brands.

Livia Brito besides being a great actress is an excellent model.

This time was not the exception since a few hours ago, in his profile of his official account of Instagram, shared a reel of photos that belong to a production he made for the sports brand Alo. In the photographs you can see livia wear a red top and gray pants.

Along with these images Livia Brito added a description that reads like this: “And so, we go down the path of life, sometimes fast, sometimes slow, but always constant, everything has a “why” and a “what for”. Just watch, shut up and listen. @alo @aloyoga # Hello”. In her profile on the aforementioned network, the actress born in Ciego de Avila It has more than seven million followers.

Livia Brito is one of the most beautiful actresses today.

Last June 13, Livia Brito Along with a great cast, he premiered his latest television project. himself is called “No man’s wife” and it is a Mexican telenovela produced by Giselle Gonzalez for Televisa Univision in 2022.?? The telenovela is a version of the 2004 story, Loving You Is My Sin of Liliana Abudbeing adapted by Leonardo Bechini, María Elena López and Claudio Lacelli.