Livia Brito showed her statuesque figure in a photo shoot

The Cuban Livia Brito She is one of the most popular artists on Latin American television. Thanks to her performances she has shown that she is one of the most important actresses on the small screen. Besides her in her social networksthe popular brunette shares photos that belong to sessions that she performs for various clothing brands.

Livia Brito besides being a great actress is an excellent model.

This time was not the exception since a few hours ago, in his profile of his official account of Instagram, shared a reel of photos that belong to a production he made for the sports brand Alo. In the photographs you can see livia wear a red top and gray pants.

