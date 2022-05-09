Livia Brito shows off her abdomen of steel with a sporty look perfect for Sunday | PHOTO

Livia Brito She is one of the actresses who have become a fashion reference in social networks for her outfits with which she manages to inspire her followers, such as the most recent one with which she took the opportunity to take a walk through the Mexico City while having fun.

The actress of “Abyss of passion” shared with his 7 million followers on Instagram a postcard in which he boasts his statuesque beauty with a sporty outfit perfect for a Sunday afternoon, all while taking a large number of balloons fulfilling the dream of many children.

Brito took advantage of the publication to send a message to his followers for the Mother’s day which will be on May 10 in the country, one of the most important dates and that has already generated great activities among other celebrities who did not hesitate to advance the celebration this weekend.

Sporty look by Livia Brito. Photo: Instagram @liviabritopes

Secret of Livia Brito

The Cuban actress has no secret with her followers on social networks regarding her figure, since she has shared tips with them revealing everything he does to achieve the impact physique that she owns and that makes her one of the most beautiful celebrities in the entertainment world.

Due to the above, on social networks he shared a photograph in which he showed his before and after having undergone a strict exercise routine and healthy diet to achieve his enviable figure that has earned him praise and compliments.

Physical transformation of Livia Brito. Photo: Instagram @liviabritopes

In 2020, a photograph was leaked showing what Livia Brito looked like before the surgerieswhich would include a rhinoplasty and various orthodontic treatments to improve his smile because they assure that his teeth were “very crooked”.

