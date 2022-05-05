Livia Brito shows off her curves with a spicy photo shoot

Livia Britothe beautiful 35-year-old Cuban actress, fell in love with her thousands of followers through her social networks by showing off her tremendous curves with a series of photographs, in which she appears wearing a fairly “fresh” outfit.

Through her official Instagram account, Livia Brito shared a small photo “session” in which she appears wearing a small pink skirt and a white top, which highlighted her curves and made more than one sweat.

“Sometimes disconnecting does us a lot of good; The mind calms down and the heart opens up even more”, wrote the actress in a post that quickly managed to exceed 217 thousand “likes” and was filled with comments where compliments rained down on her.

“Starting her career on Mexican television in 2010, Livia Brito has participated in productions such as “Triunfo del amor”, “Abyss of passion”, “La pilot” and “La desalmada”, which is her most recent telenovela.”