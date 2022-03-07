Livia Brito, the actress of the moment, announced happy news on the networks

Livia Brito is a Cuban actress who ended 2021 in the best way as she was recognized as one of the most important actresses in Latin America. This was thanks to her interpretation in the telenovela The Heartless which premiered in the middle of last year and garnered millions of views in all parts of the continent. The success of this Mexican strip was so great that a few days ago it premiered in Spain. This happy news for all his fans was announced by his own protagonists through his social media.

Reviewing the career of the talented artist, she had her debut on Aztec television in 2010 when she played Fernanda Sandoval in the telenovela Triumph of Love. The beautiful Latina carries talent in her blood since she is the daughter of the actor Rolando Brito and the ballet dancer Gertrudis Pestana and today she has become one of the most sought-after actresses on Latin American TV.

Thanks to his brilliant performance in the miniseries, abyss of passionin 2012 she was on the cover of Revista H for men and also participated in the play The postman. It was in 2013 when Livia Brito He had his first leading role in De que te Quiero, Te Quiero, together with Juan Diego Covarrubiasthis being his third appearance in telenovelas.

As for her personal life, the protagonist of The Heartless is in a romantic relationship with the physical trainer, Mariano Martinez. Together with him, livia He shares various videos and photos of the places he visits as well as the various exercise routines they perform together. In addition to being a great actress, the beautiful Cuban has been classified as a totally fitness person.

True to her style, the protagonist of The heartless cHe shared in his statements of his official account of Instagram a video with happy news about his acting career. That is why Livia Brito announced that she will soon be acting in a telenovela. The same is called “No man’s wife” and all the advances of the same will be transmitted by the channel of Youtube of the beautiful Cuban actress.