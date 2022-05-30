Livia Brito: the most risky PHOTO of the actress from the beach

It is no secret to anyone that livia Brito She is one of the most beautiful women on Mexican television, besides being a professional, she accurately plays each of the characters she gets in soap operas.

Being a prominent public figure, it is natural that you are very active in social networks, to have a better closeness with your audience. In the same way, he consents to all of them by publishing images where he steals their hearts, in addition to leaving them with their mouths open.

Livia Brito Pestana She is originally from Cuba, she was born in the city of Ciego de Ávila on July 21, 1986. Her taste for acting was inherited from her father Rolando Brito, who is also an actor. This motivated her to look for luck in Mexico where she polished herself at the Center for Artistic Education (CEA) of the San Ángel television station.

Although at first it was difficult for her, like the vast majority of young applicants, she managed to get a role in the telenovela “El triumph of love” in 2010. She shared credits with her countryman William Levy Y Maite Perroni.

Livia Brito shares photos from the beach

Knowing that she is the owner of an aesthetic body thanks to a good diet and exercise, the Cuban woman has the luxury of taking several photographs in various situations. However, the beach is one of the settings that he most enjoys for a walk.

One of her last vacations was in mid-January of this year and she did it only wearing a bikini bottom and a kind of white coat that made her feel very fresh.

This, to date, was thanked by all his followers, because although there was not much to the imagination, the snapshots are sensual in the eye of a good critic.

