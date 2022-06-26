Livia Brito’s jean shorts perfect to wear with high boots

Livia Brito loves them shorts of jeans It is one of her favorite garments and even if she has to choose an outfit to exercise, she opts for panties tailored to a shorts but in tight lycra and that’s how he trains.

It happens that the most Mexican Cuban actress of all, since she was born in Havana but made her entire career in Mexico, is super flirtatious. She loves to show off her worked abdomen and her slender legs, since she is also a fan of sports and she trains different disciplines every day: kick boxing, cycling, running, basketball and yoga, among others.

Thus, he usually chooses the shorts jean on more than one occasion. He even does it when the occasion is late night, formal, or airs on TV! Without hesitation or restrictions, convert the shortss jeans in a completely different garment thanks to the combination with footwear.

Thus, Livia Brito Use this trick to completely change the style of your outfit. Let’s see.

Fabulous and elegant with shortss of Jean! Font. instagram Livia Brito.

Livia Brito’s jean shorts with boots: the formula that elevates a casual look to a more elegant one

The 35-year-old actress from “Desalmada” and “Nobody’s Woman” knows the power of a good pair of shoes and when her style is capable of enhancing the outfit. It is the case of shorts jean combined with boots.

They may be boots High-tops, ankle boots or Texans: the important thing is to add elegance to a garment that, if we are on the beach with a white crop top, has a completely different style.

With a single gesture, changing the footwear, the shorts looks like someone else: black stockings, buccaneers, ankle boots, lambskin boots or boots high and voila!

Livia Brito choose to wear it with a classic white t-shirt and a black leather jacket, but we could see it combined in multiple ways: a red cropped blazer with a matching top, a black strapless and an oversize blazer, etc.

And you, do you dare to play with your shorts of beach jeans to give it a touch of style and incorporate them into a more elegant look? Go ahead and try!

*Remember! All the information we provide in MDZ Femme it is just for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.