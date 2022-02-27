Livia Brito’s photo session shook social networks

Without a doubt, one of the most convening actresses of 2021 was the Cuban Livia Brito, that in the second part of last year shone in the telenovela The Heartless. This was a Mexican production that premiered in July and tells the story of Fernando Linares that after the murder of her husband during their wedding night, she seeks revenge. However, the arrival of a handsome young man will change the plans of Fernanda and will make you believe in love again.

Livia Brito debuted on Mexican TV in 2010 when he played Fernando Sandoval in the soap opera Triumph of Love. The beautiful Latina is the actor’s daughter Rolando Brito and the ballet dancer Gertrudis Pestana and Today she has become one of the most sought-after actresses.

Thanks to your great work on the strip abyss of passion in 2012 it was cover in H Magazine for men and participated in the play The postman. In 2013 she had her first leading role in That I love you I love youbeside Juan Diego Covarrubias this being his third telenovela.

This great fame that he possesses Livia Brito is reflected in the social media Since every time she shares something on her accounts, her followers react immediately praising how beautiful she currently looks as well as giving their opinion on everything she shares about her exercise routines and her artistic career. In addition, the Cuban provides beauty tips to the delight of her followers from all over the world.

On this occasion, livia published a production of photos on his profile of his official account Instagram that left all his followers speechless. In hers, she can be seen wearing a black outfit next to a pool table that not only enhanced her perfect figure but also showed that she is one of the most beautiful actresses on the continent.