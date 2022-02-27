Livia Brito’s photo session shook social networks

James 32 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 36 Views

Without a doubt, one of the most convening actresses of 2021 was the Cuban Livia Brito, that in the second part of last year shone in the telenovela The Heartless. This was a Mexican production that premiered in July and tells the story of Fernando Linares that after the murder of her husband during their wedding night, she seeks revenge. However, the arrival of a handsome young man will change the plans of Fernanda and will make you believe in love again.

Livia Brito debuted on Mexican TV in 2010 when he played Fernando Sandoval in the soap opera Triumph of Love. The beautiful Latina is the actor’s daughter Rolando Brito and the ballet dancer Gertrudis Pestana and Today she has become one of the most sought-after actresses.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

John Mulaney Discusses Fatherhood and Sobriety in ‘SNL’ Monologue

ads More about: John Mulaney Olivia Munn shares video of John Mulaney doting on son …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved