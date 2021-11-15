Living in the social metaverse: this is the real news (and the risks) of Meta

What is the real novelty of the project Metaverse, presented last October 28 by Mark Zuckerberg, in changing the name of the company from Facebook to, in fact, Meta?

Is it really just a new business reality or is there something more? In reality there would be something more and you can guess by carefully reading Zuckerberg’s letter to the digital world.

Let’s try to understand more.

What’s at stake with the Facebook-Meta Metaverse

The vision proposed by Meta

As for the vision proposed by Meta, the idea is to develop a metaverse, that is an immersive, three-dimensional internet space accessible through different devices, but preferably with virtual reality systems based on viewers – Oculus style – that allow an experience all-encompassing and new in interaction with the digital world.

The concept of the metaverse – as well as the concept of the avatar – was foreshadowed in 1992 by Neal Stephenson’s science fiction novel Snow Crash, in which it was told of a three-dimensional digital world in which people interacted without limits of space. The most recent representation of the metaverse is undoubtedly the film Ready Player One by Steven Spielberg from the novel of the same name by Ernest Cline.

Alternative universes, from Second Life to Minecraft: the precedents

Beyond the literary and cinematographic citations, the possibility of an alternative three-dimensional and immersive universe has been the basis of some rather famous internet services that have tried to realize the vision of an internet that was not only textual and two-dimensional but hypermedia and three-dimensional.

The first of all was Second Life of Linden Lab launched in 2003 as an immersive space accessible by computer and in which it was possible to duplicate different activities of the analog world within the virtual reality of the computer. The most interesting news was that thanks to the tools made available in the digital world, people could produce practically anything: from the avatar personalization skins, to the jewels with which to decorate their digital doubles and sell their productions earning in currency. virtual but had a real exchange rate, or the Linden dollar.

The path traced by Linden Lab has been successfully traveled by MMORPG video games (Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Games), breathtaking adventures, preferably fantasy, which have cleared the possibility of interpreting characters and acting within immersive spaces located on servers on the internet that allowed to play collaboratively with other players all over the world. The most famous example of all is undoubtedly World of Warcraft by Blizzard, opened to the public in 2004 which, although presenting itself as a classic video game, actually had some rather interesting news. Like the possibility of being a virtually infinite universe thanks to the expansions that introduced increasingly adventurous worlds and situations, or the possibility of creating social formations thanks to the collaboration between players and fans from all over the world. Given the difficult positioning of Second Life that could not find its own audience despite being very rich in social experiences in three-dimensional contexts, for a long time the non-immersive three-dimensional digital reality was dominated by video games, especially those who had learned the lesson of World of Warcraft.

Two great virtual worlds of great success appear in this technological panorama. The first is undoubtedly Fortnite, published in 2017 by Epic Games which despite being a third person shooter also allowed experiences not necessarily related to the game, culminating last August in the concert of Ariana Grande: one of the most important dates of the international pop star was a concert in the virtual space of Fortnite. Another step in the development of the maturity of digital worlds was Minecraft, developed by Mojang Studios in 2011 which looks like a video game in which people can build what they want and interact with what they have built (it is in fact the progenitor of open world sandbox games) thanks to a world made of blocks that can give shape to any object, as well as obviously interacting with bots or human users in a survival scenario, in pure videogame style.

The platform video games

Fortnite’s philosophy of social interaction associated with the logic of building Minecraft worlds gave birth to platform video games: that is, three-dimensional digital spaces in which with your avatar you can play countless games produced by a series of independent developers within the virtual world . Among these categories of games, the most successful is undoubtedly Roblox, a 2006 MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) that was able to develop an ecosystem in which players, developers and purchasable virtual coins (the Robux) give life to a universe. in constant expansion and very rich participation of players (especially under 14), so much so that in October 22, 2021 it reached the quota of 3 billion registered accounts.

What’s new in Meta?

Given these premises, the question we must ask ourselves is: what is the novelty of the Meta project?

To answer this question it is necessary to carefully read the letter published by Zuckerberg on Facebook.

The first thing the founder of Facebook insists on is the will to develop an even more immersive social environment where the possibility of a form of digital teleportation (“teleport as a hologram“) becomes both a further relational possibility and an environmental opportunity (“reduce your carbon footprint”). To be possible, all this must be usable by a very different family of technologies – from virtual reality glasses to smartphones – which must not be translated only into more time spent on screens (“This isn’t about spending more time on screens”) . The central idea is that the metaverse will not be created by a single company (“The metaverse will not be created by one company”), but by a system of creators and developers whose productions must be interoperable in order to unlock the creative economic potential. In all of this Facebook will have to act as a accelerator especially in key technologies, social platforms and tools to create the metaverse following the original philosophy of the company “we don’t build services to make money; we make money to build better services “. To make all this possible you need a system in which privacy and security must be available from day one metaverse, as well as open standards and interoperability. To do this, a new governance is needed to create a new ecosystem in which people can benefit from it both as consumers and as creators (“we need to help build ecosystems so that more people have a stake in the future and can benefit not just as consumers but as creators “), moreover it will be necessary to sell their technologies at low costs and allow the development of services with low commissions to encourage the creative economy (” we’ll aim to offer developer and creator services with low fees in as many cases as possible so we can maximize the overall creative economy “). All of this will have a major impact on the company’s identity – Facebook has always been a company born for connect people, the metaverse is a new phase of this project in which social experiences and future technologies are mixed. For this reason, the new company will put the metaverse first and not the social platform we are used to (“we will be metaverse-first, not Facebook-first. That means that over time you won’t need a Facebook account to use our other services “).

Obviously there is much more in the letter, but in my opinion these are the key elements with which it is possible to reason.

From what has been reported, we can say that the purpose of Meta – the new company behind Facebook that aims to bring the metaverse to light – is to transform into an ecosystem like the most important open source projects in which technological components come together – interoperability, multi-device access, offer of development tools – with social components – immersive experiences, creative economies, innovative forms of social participation. In this vision Meta will become a real layer on which technology-based companies, innovative services and vertical economies will develop, some of which will be controlled by itself, and others will develop independently.

In practice, Meta will make its own the experience of social involvement of World of Warcraft, the possibility of creative development of Minecraft and Roblox, the opportunities of Second Life’s creative economy.

Conclusions

All this is very futuristic and will profoundly change the Facebook world, perhaps also due to the scandals to which the company has been subject such as the recent Facebook Papers, which have revealed a certain unscrupulousness in the management of disinformation and hate groups that have transformed the social network in a communicatively toxic environment.

Then where is the news of the project? These are the times.

The time is now ripe for an important leap like that in the metaverse. Certainly there will be exciting social interactions and science fiction technologies, but we must not forget that when personal life becomes a producer of content in digital spaces – the infamous surveillance economy – digital inequalities could not only deepen, but they would become unsustainable. The worst scenario is a world where to participate in social, civil and democratic life it is necessary to have a sophisticated technological equipment with the risk of widening the local and global digital divide.

Surely Meta is an interesting project that represents the natural evolution of a process of digitization of the world and of our lives, but before this project incorporates the socio-technological violence resulting from the limitations of the 20th century economy, it is necessary to imagine a new form of digital citizenship, not only economic, that is able to control the effects of the telluric shift represented by the metaverse.

Perhaps when we talk about “new forms of governance” this is what we should aspire to, to prevent technological utopias from becoming social dystopias.

