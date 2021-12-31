Living kidney transplant | mom saves son

Mom saves her son by giving him a kidney: a Christmas present that could not have been bigger for the boy. The living transplant was performed at the Molinette hospital of the City of Health of Turin. The woman, a 52-year-old dialysis nurse decided to donate the organ to the 27-year-old who had been suffering from slowly worsening nephritis for years and who had recently arrived at peritoneal dialysis, in the same Turin ward where his mother works.

A life changing Christmas gift

The donor mother, who, being in the sector, knows what the benefits can be for those who receive the new kidney, also proposed in the face of the fact that her son was on the list for a transplant, but the wait can last years. The Molinette kidney transplant center thus quickly proceeded with the operation. Mother and son were hospitalized in University Nephrology by the team of Professor Luigi Biancone for the initiation of anti-rejection nephrological therapy in a sterile area and the clinical management of the transplant, carried out by the teams of vascular surgeons and urologists, directed respectively by Dr. Aldo Verri and by professor Paolo Gontero, and with the anesthetic assistance of the team of doctor Roberto Balagna.

“I have been working in dialysis for 21 years – said the woman -. When I learned about my son’s illness 8 years ago, I immediately became aware of how important it was to give him an organ. In Italy, more can be done, it is a gesture that can give another life. Now it’s Christmas, but perhaps this coincidence is a tangible sign that my son was able to receive, thanks to my ability to donate, verified with all the exams, and to the hospital that made him doable, the only gift that can truly change his life right now. ”

Molinette kidney transplant record

This year in Piedmont, despite the impact of the pandemic, the number of 400 living kidney transplants has been reached since the beginning of the activity, of which 250 in Molinette, just in the year in which this hospital celebrates its 40th birthday of activity and 4000 kidney transplants since 1981. Not to mention that, precisely in Molinette, at the Renal Transplant Center directed by Biancone, in 2020, the record for the highest number of kidney transplants in a year was achieved, in the whole history of transplantation in Italy.