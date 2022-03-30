Living robots manage to reproduce; the first in the world to exist – Teach me about Science

There is no doubt that the future of science goes hand in hand with technology in the name of advances and improvements in biological and computer systems, which are increasingly coming together to give rise to sciences and applications that long ago would have seemed fantasy.

Little by little what was only seen in science fiction movies begins to materialize and those events arrive where reality surpasses fiction.

Lately, advances in complex biological systems have developed what are now known as Living Robots, which, said by American scientists, is not what we think of when we think of robots, as if they were metal machines, cold and without feelings, the reality is different.

The scientists involved in the study focused on the creation of systems capable of acting autonomously in their environment, with the particularity of being from a living organism, to be specific to a frog (Xenopus laevis), the same from which their name was coined when they were called “Xenobots”.

Scientists emphasize that their categorization as robots was not built based on their morphology, but on the fact that they can act autonomously.

This was achieved without any genetic manipulation, on the other hand it was necessary to incubate and give a suitable environment to postpartum stem cells of the frog in question so that they could develop by agglomerating cells from their vicinity with movements discovered by the same system and with the new feature of having a different reproduction of what we already knew.

These systems can collect unspecialized cells such as stem cells present in the medium and keep them close until they are able to mature and form another system completely independent of the first.

It should be noted that in an attempt to perfect the replication actions of this system, the most efficient way in which the Xenobots could be arranged to give a new system in less time was sought through computational means, which curiously, was a C-shaped layout, reminiscent of the PacMan character from video games.

This shape allows him to store in the basin of the letter C, the stem cells that in due time, a few days on average, would give new and new Xenobots that would seek to adapt to environmental conditions in the same way.

Our technology only gave the most favorable mold, however the actions that it has taken to perfect its nature and transcend when looking for a way to replicate were completely independent.

Although these advances are just beginning to emerge in the scientific community, it will be possible in the future for these methods to be more developed to be able to address them under incredible applications that will help the human condition.

The information was published in PNAS.