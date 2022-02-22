“Living with covid”: what is the controversial plan that ends the restrictions of the pandemic in England

A man wearing a mask at a bus stop in London.

All covid restrictions will end in England on Thursday and free mass testing will stop from April 1.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his plan on Monday living with covid (“Coexist with covid”) and told parliamentarians that the legal obligation to isolate those who have tested positive for the virus will be eliminated.

And starting April 1, free trial distribution will be targeted to the most vulnerable, Johnson said.

But the British Medical Association, a union for doctors, said the plan will not protect people most at risk from Covid.

