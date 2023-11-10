Living with Myeloma from Dr. Rebecca Silberman

On October 14, 2023, Dr. Rebecca Silberman presented information about living well with myeloma to the Pacific myeloma community at a Seattle roundtable. You can watch the video of his excellent presentation or read the summary below.

Patients are living longer with myeloma, an excellent fact that helps physicians ultimately understand which treatment factors are most important from the patient’s perspective.

One of them is bone health and how patients can still maintain a high quality of life despite bone abnormalities or problems (especially while exercising).

Myeloma and Bone Health

Myeloma is the most common bone cancer and 90% of patients develop bone lesions. Myeloma bone lesions can be asymptomatic, so it is important to have a full body scan to detect any undiagnosed bone lesions that may pose a risk of fracture.

Myeloma cells play a direct role in inhibiting bone-forming cells. This is why myeloma can cause thinning of the bone, commonly known as osteopenia or osteoporosis.

The goals of myeloma bone disease treatment are to prevent fractures, stop the destruction of new bones and bone loss, and improve pain caused by bone disease.

Treatment and Imaging of Bone Disease in Myeloma

Current treatments for bone disease include:

Bisphosphonates (Zometa)

RANKL inhibitor (Xgeva)

One of these two will probably be given to you for a set period of time to manage bone disease and strengthen bones.

When obtaining accurate bone imaging, the following tests are recommended:

whole body ct

MRI/Whole body MRI

PET/CT

PET/MRI (in research, something that will be beneficial in the future)

Bone scanning underestimates skeletal involvement in multiple myeloma. X-rays are not sensitive enough for accurate imaging.

Patients who require orthopedic treatment are:

Those who present with bone involvement at the time of diagnosis

who are on anti-myeloma therapy

People with osteoporosis or osteopenia due to multiple myeloma.

There are also some procedures or medications that can improve traumatic bone injuries.

local radiation

Kyphoplasty or Vertebroplasty

orthopedic Surgery

Pain medications (narcotics, patches, ibuprofen)

Bone-directed therapy (Zometa, Zegeva)

Risks of Bone-Directed Therapy

Bone-guided therapy has some risks, including ONJ (osteonecrosis of the jaw) and other dental problems. Be aware of these risks, visit your dentist often, and if a dental emergency ever arises, talk to your oncologist about bone-strengthening medications.

Vitamin D and Calcium: How You Can Maintain Your Bone Health

Another way you can maintain your bone strength is by getting adequate calcium and vitamin D, as well as weight-bearing exercise where appropriate.

Vitamin D promotes calcium absorption in the intestine and is essential for bone growth and remodeling. Many myeloma patients need calcium supplements, even if they have previously had high calcium levels.

An estimated 40% of myeloma patients are deficient in vitamin D, which can contribute to musculoskeletal pain. Severe vitamin D deficiency can lead to decreased muscle strength and increased risk of fractures.

The Institute of Medicine recommends 600–800 IU of vitamin D per day for adults, which is probably less. The “right” dosage for multiple myeloma patients is unclear. Talk to your doctor about which calcium and vitamin D supplements are right for you.

Is exercise therapy?

Exercise is incredibly important but is especially important for people taking care of cancer. Many people with myeloma are living with chronic pain and may be concerned about exercising because of bone injuries or problems within their body.

Educating yourself about smart exercise and knowing your limits can be important for your health.

Exercise may be helpful for managing symptoms such as fatigue. They are hypothesized to contribute to high efficacy for myeloma treatment.

The benefits really outweigh the risks. It is better for cancer patients to be as physically active as their abilities allow, not necessarily to go running but to avoid inactivity. Continue your normal exercise and activity to keep your muscles and bones strong.

Exercise prescriptions may be something that physicians will implement in the future. Here’s what an exercise prescription might look like during a stem cell transplant:

Remember, you can start exercising anywhere, anytime. Talk to your doctor about connecting with a physical therapist who can help you learn your physical limitations if your myeloma has bone involvement. Make it a habit in your life!

For those who are new to the world of exercise or who have been avoiding exercise for one reason or another, starting with a physical therapist may be a good path for you.

You can start with light exercise methods like swimming, stretching, or tai chi. You can also hire a personal trainer to assist you or connect with an exercise expert in your area.

Finding inspiration can also be difficult. Set goals (short and long term) and seek social support from partners, friends, peers and coaches. You can do this!