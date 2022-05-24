Entertainment

“Living with Tourette is exhausting”: what is the syndrome that singer Billie Eilish suffers from and how she deals with it

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

  • Manish Pandey
  • Newsbeat, BBC

billie eilish

image source, Getty Images

American singer Billie Eilish revealed that living with Tourette syndrome can be “exhausting”.

The 20-year-old experienced a tic on camera while speaking on Netflix’s “You Need No Introduction, With David Letterman,” the fourth season of which premiered on May 20.

“If you film me long enough you’ll see a lot of tics,” he told the interviewer.

It is believed that 1% of the world population suffers from this syndrome which causes a person to make involuntary sounds or movements, and in some cases leads them to suddenly swear or curse.

Source link

Photo of James James20 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Christian Nodal explains why he revealed the controversial conversation with Belinda

9 mins ago

The Gray Man: all about the thriller with Ana de Armas and Chris Evans

10 mins ago

Camila Cabello shares the impact of femininity and compassion on her career

10 mins ago

Hayden Christensen on Star Wars and the dare to return as Darth Vader

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button