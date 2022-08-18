Living without social networks Is it possible to get away from them or reduce the time you spend online?

“We are seeing an explosion of the use of social networks, among young people but also in generations that until now have been reticent. It’s natural, technology is an extension of the human being”, explained at the time Sílvia Martínez, director of the master’s degree in Social Media at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

Without a doubt, the pandemic was an accelerator for the use of social networks. Experts consulted by EFE explain that octogenarians learned to make video calls to be able to see their grandchildren; thirtysomethings dared to open their tik tok network, where at first they were only teenagers; and live broadcasts on Instagram were becoming more frequent; shows of mourning on Facebook, or work meetings with Zoom, just a few examples of the new normal.

Francesc Núñez, professor of Art and Humanities Studies at the distance university, agreed that the new circumstances of the pandemic and confinement “what they have done is accelerate a trend that was already present and had a great future”. “Our human relationship with the world will be increasingly mediated by screens”, the expert has bet, whether or not there are new pandemics.

“Now there is not much reflection. We are not thinking too much about the fact that in just seconds a video of ours can be in the other part of the world and that we will have lost control over it even if we delete it from our device”, she reflects.

Núñez speaks of some publications on networks as “digital tattoos” due to the difficulties involved in deleting them from the network over time.

But in this boom there are some people who have fallen into addictions to them, as well as others who promote being completely away, or leave them only as a business tool in which personal life is not present.

For example, some entertainment icons prefer to maintain their privacy, among them are Kristen Stewart, the star of the Twilight saga; as well as the one who gives life to Cruella, Emma Stone, or Jennifer Lawrence, who has also stayed out of these spheres and in which she also wants to keep her first baby. Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt also appear in this list, just to mention a few.

A little more personal time

Claudia García de la Cadena, doctor in cognitive neuroscience and neuropsychology, director of the postgraduate course in applied neuropsychology at the Universidad del Valle de Guatemala, explains that in recent years technology and social networks have allowed faster communication, in certain cases. accurate and in others not.

The truth is that in this change of premise and speed it has also become evident that in some people the networks also began to be like a buffer against the loneliness they live in, for others it even became an addiction.

Some have mood swings because they are not connected. The brain learns to be alert to everything that is said about them, they want to share everything and if they don’t they feel nervous, tremble or become restless, adds García de la Cadena.

Although this is not a substance like cigarettes or alcohol, physical problems begin to appear due to excessive use of the telephone, from pain in the hands, vision problems, or accidents due to giving priority to the use of networks. “Those who recognize or identify that there is a problem to get out of them need to manage it just like an addiction and seek support to achieve them,” says the expert.

This sometimes requires support from psychologists, psychiatrists or, depending on the level of addiction, interventions to recover through structured therapy.

Those who achieve a greater balance in their use or encourage less time on the phones have spaces to exercise, carry out other types of activities, meet with other people, outdoor activities, among others.

For parents, García recommends that they establish a defined schedule for children to view social networks. In the case of adolescents, it is important to talk with them and have a dialogue to convince them. Emphasize certain situations that are lost by being connected for a long time, coexistence, rest time, among other activities.

Strategies for the use of networks

Professor Cal Newport is a professor of computer science at Georgetown University explains that focusing and concentrating outside of social media is valuable.

in his book focus reflects on the value of developing and increasing concentration levels in a world that encourages hyperconnection and multitasking. Its premise is to also give priority to those things that make us prosper and are not limited to inactivity in front of the screens. Here are some suggestions and practical ideas to reduce your use and time on networks.