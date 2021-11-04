Livingstone and Glenn on the NE Pillar of Tengkangpoche

“The route was one of the most complicated things I have climbed. Hard mixed climbing, difficult aid and a long snow ridge at the top really put us to the test. We often wanted easier terrain, but instead found additional key passages. The journey was a deeply demanding experience, mentally and physically. We are both very satisfied“. These are the words of Tom Livingstone and Matt Glenn, who managed to climb the Northeast pillar of Tengkangpoche, in Nepal.

Seven days on the wall to open a route about 1400 meters long that leads to the 6487 meter peak.

“This was the first time I had to seriously climb aid climbing… Our first attempt, a few weeks earlier, ended when I fell on an aid pitch and cut my little finger. Unfortunately, my ‘never jumar on a route’ ethic was ruined by the Tengkangpoche, but it was the fastest way for the latter to follow steep pitches”Writes Livingstone again.

As the two climbers say, the pillar they climbed has only been attempted a couple of times in the last 20 years. The latest attempt was by Quentin Linfield Roberts and Juho Knuuttila. The two in the first attempt had come very close. The line followed by Livingstone and Glenn follows the beta of the two climbers, but avoids their highest point of the “empty slab with no exit” by climbing up the cracks to the right of the extremely steep face instead.

The summit was reached on 30 October at 12.15. The descent took place from the east ridge and then returned to the Thame Valley. The route was called Massive Attack, “it was a bit of a battle”Writes Livingstone.