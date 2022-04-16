Liz Sheridan, Jerry’s mom on ‘Seinfeld’, dies

Liz Sheridan, who played Jerry Seinfeld’s loving and accommodating mom on the comedy series “Seinfeld,” died Friday. She was 93 years old.

Sheridan died in her sleep of natural causes, her representative said. Just five days earlier it had been her birthday, April 10, said Amanda Hendon, who in addition to being her representative, was her friend. Hendon did not disclose other details, including where Sheridan lived.

Her role as Helen on “Seinfeld” was perhaps her most famous, but it came after decades of work on stage and on television. In the 1970s, Sheridan performed in Broadway plays and musicals such as “Happy End” with Meryl Streep and “Ballroom.” Another of her outstanding productions was the solo show “Mrs. Seinfeld Sings.”

“She was always grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of working in the entertainment industry,” Hendon said in a statement.

Another of the “Seinfeld” moms, Estelle Harris, passed away two weeks ago on April 2. Harris, who played George Costanza’s (Jason Alexander) grumpy mom, was also 93 years old.

Sheridan had guest roles on such series as “Kojak,” “Cagney & Lacey” and “Family Ties,” as well as playing pesky neighbor Raquel Ochmonek on “ALF” from 1986 to 1990. She was a part of “Seinfeld” for the entire run. series, from 1990 to 1998, starring with Barney Martin as her husband Morty.

“Is there anyone who doesn’t like me?” Helen said of her beloved Jerry.

The actress participated in films such as “Legal Eagles”, “Forget Paris” and “Wedding Bell Blues”. The 2010 television movie “The Rooneys” was one of her last credits.

In her book “Dizzy & Jimmy” Sheridan recalled her early 1950s romance with then-unknown James Dean. Sheridan, nicknamed Dizzy, was a young nightclub dancer in New York when she met Dean. After they broke up, he became a star in movies like “Rebel Without a Cause.” She died in a car accident in 1955 at the age of 24.

Elizabeth Ann Sheridan was born in New York and married jazz musician William Dale Wales, who died in 2003. Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Hendon said.