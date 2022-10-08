Liz Truss dismissed a minister from her government for misconduct

British Minister Conor Burns

The Minister of Commerce, Conor Burnswas dismissed from the British Government following a complaint by serious misconductDowning Street reported.

Burns, 50, also temporarily lost his seat as a Conservative Party MP pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior earlier this week, according to the BBC.

Truss fired Burns from the Department of International Trade, where he worked for a month, his office said.

“Following an allegation of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave government with immediate effect.”said a spokesman for Truss’s Downing Street office.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss (Alastair Grant/REUTERS)



“The Prime Minister took direct action upon being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers must uphold high standards of behaviour, as the public rightly expects. We take all these allegations very seriously.”

Conservative lawmakers and party members had met for a four-day conference in Birmingham, central England, which ended on Wednesday.

Truss became prime minister last month, succeeding Boris Johnsonwho resigned after the scandal involving another Conservative lawmaker, who held a government post related to pastoral care, but resigned over allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Boris Johnson and Conor Burns (Instagram)

The nature of the accusation against Burns was not immediately disclosed. His suspension as a Conservative lawmaker was reported by the newspaper The Sun.

The politician serves as a deputy for Bournemouth West since 2010 and has held ministerial posts with both Liz Truss as with Boris Johnson.

(With information from Reuters)

KEEP READING:

An environmental protest interrupted Liz Truss while defending her economic plan

The UK announced one of the biggest tax cuts in its history to stimulate the economy

Two UK police officers were stabbed in central London, the assailant was arrested