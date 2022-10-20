Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

“I can’t fulfill the mandate”: Liz Truss resigns as prime minister

(CNN) –– UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday, after a disastrous six-week term. She will remain in office until her successor is chosen.

By resigning, Liz Truss becomes the country’s shortest-serving prime minister, with 45 days left to serve when announcing her resignation. George Canning previously held that record by serving 119 days until his death in 1827.

Outside Downing Street, Truss said she had set out “a vision of a high-growth, low-tax economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. However, I recognize that, given the situation, I cannot deliver on the mandate for which I was elected.” for the Conservative Party.

He also indicated that he submitted his resignation to King Carlos III and that a leadership election will be held within a week.

Truss’s announcement ends a catastrophic mandate at Downing Street, which had seemed doomed since the prime minister’s flagship economic agenda caused markets to panic and sent the value of the pound tumbling.

Truss had tried to salvage his position by replacing his chancellor and longtime ally, Kwasi Kwarteng, with Jeremy Hunt, a staunch supporter of Rishi Sunak, who was his political elder. But that was not enough.

What then follows after Truss’s resignation?

Now that Liz Truss’s term will end in record time, the leadership election to replace her will have an accelerated process.

Although Truss said that it will be in a week, the exact process of the contest is not yet known. And, so far, the two-month marathon that occurred after the resignation of Boris Johnson will not be repeated.

Precisely, the Conservative Party official responsible for the process indicated that a new prime minister should take office by Friday, October 28.

Graham Brady, leader of the so-called 1922 Committee that represents rank-and-file Conservative members of Parliament, explained that further details of the process will be announced on Thursday. And he added that rank-and-file members of the Conservative Party will have a voice in some form.

“It will be possible to vote and conclude a leadership election by Friday, October 28,” Brady told reporters.

Under current Conservative Party rules, those wishing to stand for leadership must submit to a vote by the party’s 357 parliamentary members. The two candidates that prevail during this process go to a second vote of the members of the base party.

But, according to Brady’s statements, that will not happen. Initial speculation pointed to the fact that probably only conservative parliamentarians will choose the new leader, without going to the grassroots members.

Brady’s deadline means there would be a new prime minister in Downing Street, ahead of a crucial economic statement from the UK finance minister, scheduled for October 31.

The calls for general elections

However, such a rushed process only fueled opposition calls for a general election: it is virtually unprecedented in peacetime for a third prime minister to take office since the last election.

The opposition Labor Party, which opinion polls show is on course for a landslide victory, is leading those calls.

“After 12 years of Conservative failure, the British people deserve much better than this chaos,” their leader Keir Starmer said after Truss resigned. “We need a general election now.”

Yet a new election is not a certainty, even as Britain prepares for its fifth leader in just over six years, and the third since the last vote.

As long as the government has the confidence of the House of Commons, it can decide when to call elections. For all their turmoil, the Conservatives have a healthy majority of 71 in Parliament and their lawmakers are unlikely to voluntarily opt for an election in which they could lose their jobs.

The Conservatives are currently trailing Labor in opinion polls at near-historic levels, which does not bode well for the group.

The next election is not due to take place until January 2025 at the latest and is generally expected to take place in mid-2024, which is the usual time of year for these elections in the UK.

A government needs Parliament to give the green light to plans for a new vote, and as soon as that happens, a six-week election campaign period begins.

But the general election issue is sure to dominate British politics and haunt the new prime minister, given the whirlwind of changes at the heart of the government since the last vote.

How did Liz Truss get to this point?

Wednesday night’s vote to ban fracking for shale gas left scenes in the UK Parliament chaotic. Lawmakers reported that Liz Truss aides roughed up MPs to force them to vote against the ban.

The vote was initially presented as a confidence vote in the Truss government, but confusion remains over whether it was. A Downing Street spokesman said Thursday that Conservative lawmakers who did not take part in Wednesday’s vote will face disciplinary action, according to the PA.

The chaos came hours after Suella Braverman, Truss’s home secretary, resigned in dramatic fashion six weeks into the job. Which represented a forceful attack on the leadership of the prime minister.

“The business of government depends on people accepting responsibility for their mistakes. Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, going ahead as if the whole world doesn’t see we’ve made them, and hoping things will magically work themselves out is not serious policy,” Braverman wrote in a critique of Truss’s many reversals on taxes and government spending.

“I am concerned about the direction of this government,” Braverman said. “Not only have we broken key promises that were promised to our voters, but I have serious doubts about this Government’s commitment to fulfill the commitments in the manifesto.”

Truss also sacked his finance minister last week, after a disastrous and since-suspended financial plan sparked market turmoil.

The critics

MP Crispin Blunt told BBC Radio 4 on Thursday that Truss’s position was “completely untenable”, adding that he has shown a “lack of self-awareness” in this process.

“And if she doesn’t get it, I’d be surprised,” Blunt said. “But one of the qualities that he has shown is a lack of self-knowledge in this whole process, because it should have been made clear that he did not have the ability to lead our party. And I don’t think he should have stood for leadership in the first place.”

Before resigning, British Conservative lawmaker Sheryll Murray said Thursday that she had submitted a letter to 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady demanding a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“I had high hopes for Liz Truss. But after what happened last night her position has become untenable,” Murray said in a Tweet.

This comes after another Conservative lawmaker, William Wragg, submitted a letter of no confidence in Truss on Wednesday.

The 1922 Committee is the group of Conservative backbenchers, legislators by trade who are not in government as ministers. Graham Brady is the former president of the group.