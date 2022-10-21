Liz Truss’s possible successors as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

What led to Liz Truss’s resignation? 5:09

(CNN) — A new contest will be held in a week to see who will be the new leader of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss said in her resignation speech outside Downing Street on Thursday.

Graham Brady, the Conservative official responsible for the process, announced that the candidates to replace Truss will need at least 100 votes from Conservative MPs.

If more than one candidate meets that threshold, it will be put to Conservative members in an online vote, with the new prime minister to be announced on Friday 28 October.

This will be the fifth conservative prime minister in just over six years, and the third within this legislature. But who could be the next leader? These are some of the main containers and possible candidates.

Rishi Sunak

Sunak has proven to be something of a prophet of the government’s demise, as many of the predictions he made during this summer’s leadership about Truss’s economic plan came to pass.

The former Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) warned that Truss’s unfunded tax cuts would lead to a devaluation of the pound sterling, panic in the bond market and concern of the International Monetary Fund. Perhaps even he would have been surprised by the pace with which he agreed.

Sunak has experience fighting the economic crisis, having guided the UK through the covid-19 pandemic.

He also won the most votes from MPs in the last leadership election, handily passing the new threshold with 137 endorsements. Although Truss ultimately won the deciding vote of the membership, Sunak only narrowly lost, with 43% of the vote.

The trust he has among MPs, and the vindication his predictions have won, may make him the next most likely set of hands to steer the ship.

Penny Mordaunt

The leader of the House of Commons may have had a dress rehearsal for prime minister this week, after replacing an absent Liz Truss in a debate.

“The prime minister is not under a desk,” Mordaunt confirmed on Tuesday, in a performance that seemed both introducing herself and helping the prime minister.

Mordaunt came in third place in the last leadership election, narrowly missing out on being introduced to the members. With 105 votes from parliamentarians in the last election, she is also expected to cross the threshold of the votes.

He is expected to do well among party members, in part because of his military credentials. Mordaunt is a Royal Navy reservist who served a brief spell as Secretary of State for Defence.

Like Sunak, he belongs to the more moderate wing of the party. There was even talk among MPs that the two would form a “dream team” ticket, although this has yet to materialize, and it is unclear if either would agree to be chancellor rather than take on the top job.

Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch came fourth in this summer’s leadership election, gaining just 59 votes from MPs, but was consistently rated by pollsters as a favorite among rank-and-file Conservative members.

Badenoch, one of the youngest MPs in the race, quickly won the endorsement of the great Conservative leader Michael Gove, who hailed her as the “outstanding talent” in the party.

Badenoch is from the right of the Tory party, and in his previous leadership bid suggested that the government’s climate targets could prove too costly.

With MPs’ Truss votes now up for grabs, Badenoch may have an outside chance to clear the threshold and make it to the members’ vote.

Boris Johnson

Multiple allies have argued that Johnson could be a unity candidate who could bring stability to the country, even though he resigned in disgrace just months ago after a series of scandals came together to make his position untenable.

Asked by CNN how they could justify Johnson becoming prime minister again, an MP who campaigned for Johnson in the 2019 leadership campaign said: “The Socialists will destroy our economy and if they don’t understand that then I really fear for our future.” .

Another MP who supported Johnson in 2019 said he was the only candidate who could comfortably win over both Conservative MPs and members of the Conservative Party.

Johnson’s closest allies said they knew he was being actively pressured in the hours after Truss’s resignation speech, arguing that he represented the party’s best chance for medium-term stability.

In his last speech as prime minister outside 10 Downing Street, Johnson made one of his trademark allusions to ancient history. He said that he would “return to the plow of him” like the Roman statesman Cincinnatus, suggesting a quieter life in the back banks. But that was not how Cincinnatus ended his days. They called him from his plow to return to Rome for a second term, this time as dictator.

Some suspect the new 100-vote threshold is an attempt by the Conservative Party to make another Johnson term impossible. He would be expected to do extremely well in a party membership vote, but the high MP vote threshold means he is unlikely to reach that stage.

Grant Shapps

It is a sign of the disarray of the final days of the Truss government that Grant Shapps was elevated to Home Secretary, despite not offering him any ministerial post when he first took office.

Shapps served as transportation secretary under Boris Johnson. He stood to succeed him in the previous leadership election, only to drop out of the race three days later after failing to secure the votes of the 20 MPs needed to advance to the next round.

The new threshold is likely to prove too high for Shapps, but his criticism of the Truss government early on may have won him the support of more MPs than last time.

Other possible successors that sound

The resignation of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary on Wednesday night may have been a precursor to a potential leadership bid. The former attorney general hasn’t run before, but with her hard-line stance on immigration, she might look like she’ll drag the party further to the right.

Tom Tugendhat he emerged as a surprise favorite among Tory members and the general public, despite coming fifth in the last leadership election. Not having been a cabinet member before that contest, Tugendhat distanced himself from the moral chaos of the Johnson government and promised a “clean start” for Britain. After serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, Truss named Tugendhat Minister of Security.

Ben Wallace, Secretary of Defense and another ex-military man, was chosen to succeed Johnson in the latest leadership contest, scoring highly among conservative members. However, he never ran in that election and it is unclear if his position has changed since then.

former prime minister Theresa May she has also been put forward as a possible “unit” candidate to succeed Truss. May tried to unite the feuding wings of the Conservative Party over Brexit, in a move that eventually saw her replaced by Boris Johnson. As the side has proven unable to resolve their disputes this time, another attempt at compromise may soon be in order.

— CNN’s Luke McGee contributed to this report.