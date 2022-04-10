Lizarazu knocks out the MNM, the Harlem Globetrotters

For two matches now, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and, above all, Kylian Mbappé have been heating up.

During the previous day, the three men had already struck during the reception of FC Lorient, final score: 5-1. Kylian Mbappé delivered a hat-trick of assists for Neymar and Lionel Messi, as well as a double. Facing Clermont this Saturday evening, the native of Paris did it again with a hat-trick this time and two assistance for Neymar. For his part, Lionel Messi offered himself three assists and Neymar a hat-trick. The MNM as we would have liked to see it from the start.

Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, faulty timing

However, it is only now that she wakes up and it is therefore far too late. This is in particular the observation made by Bixente Lizarazu on the set of Telefoot. The journalist thus paid for PSG, putting it back in front of its biggest flaws…

“The MNM at 100% so late in the season, any regrets? Well no, no regrets since they don’t know the calendar. The money time is the Champions League that they missed. There, we are on exhibition matches, they are well above, there is no adversity. They make a great match but when there is a fierce opponent, they crack. They cracked against Real Madrid. That’s what they have to settle. Getting in shape at the right time and then, in the face of great adversity, showing resistance. The talent is there but there, I had the impression that it was the Harlem Globetrotters. But the Harlem Globetrotters is exhibition, it’s not high competition “, grumbled Bixente Lizarazu who therefore largely relativizes the benefits of PSG since the grotesque elimination in the Champions League.