Lizardo Ponce will represent Argentina at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards after being nominated for “Latin Influencer of the Year”

Lizardo Ponce has a lot of influence, especially on young people, through social networks. His charisma and talent at the time of communication led him to have almost a million and a half followers on Instagram and more than 400 thousand on Twitter. He usually surprises in different parts of the world, he dresses in fashion and was a participant in different reality shows on television such as bake off 2, Showmatch, The Academyand others.

Of course, this makes him one of the most recognized influencers in Argentina and for this reason, in the edition of People’s Choice Awards 2022will represent the country in the category “Latino Influencer of the Year”. This nomination was announced during the week and the award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, December 6.

“I can’t believe it, I don’t fall. I’m very happy. The nominations and the pampering that come in this way are great. It’s an incentive to continue working and growing”assured the journalist upon hearing the news.

Those who compete with Lizardo are Flavia Laos (Peru), Celeste Pellegrini (Mexico), Emmanuel Sentíes (Mexico), Hony Estrella (Dominican Republic), Ignacia Antonia (Chile), Javier Ramírez (Colombia) and Juan Pablo Dos Santos (Venezuela).

The votes are across a page and the nominees with the most followers are likely to be the ones with the most advantage as they will trust their loyal fans. Based on Instagram, the Chilean is the one that would lead the table of users who follow her since she has 9.8 million followers. Behind her is the Peruvian influencer with 4.5 million, followed by the Colombian with 3.4 million and then the Mexican with 3.1 million.

The Dominican has a million and a half followers and, just behind her, in sixth place, referring to the followers although the important thing is the votes generated, is Lizardo Ponce, the Cordovan who will represent the country and will have the support of the Argentines. The Venezuelan has just over 900 thousand followers and the Mexican has more than 850 thousand.

Nominated for

“Latino Influencer of the Year”

In one of his most important steps he was have a show on MTV and lead the red carpet of the Martin Fierro Awards 2019. The journalist rose to fame in 2015 when he joined as a panelist in La Previa del Show, Ciudad Magazine’s cycle of shows.

AND! Entertainment Announces The Beginning Of Awards Voting People’s Choice Awards 2022, which will once again celebrate all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the public. In each of the 40 categories, fans around the world can now vote for nominees that represent the year’s best in film, television, music and pop culture.

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards will air exclusively on E! entertainment from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, live on December 6 celebrating an unprecedented year in pop culture, while also bringing together the entertainment industry and its fans to honor the champions, artists and heroes who have inspired us throughout the year.

In addition, among the international nominees are icons such as Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Dwayne Johnson and Viola Davis, Selena Gomez, Sterling K. Brown, Ellen Pompeo, Harry Styles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS, Bad Bunny and many more stars.