Lizbeth Rodríguez shows off her curves with a knitted bikini from Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Lizbeth Rodriguez He does not stop monopolizing compliments and likes on his Instagram account thanks to the fact that he publishes content impregnated with sensuality very often. that make their millions of followers go crazy and a few hours ago, was no exception.

On this occasion, the Mexican youtuber shared some images in which she appears posing from a beach in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, showing off her curves with a black knitted bikini that perfectly highlights her legs, hips and prominentbreasts”.

“Do not compare yourself with others. There is no comparison between the sun and the moon, and each one shines at its own time…”, is the message he wrote at the bottom of the photos that accumulate 195 thousand likes and dozens of comments where they express how much they love them. like your figure.

“You are beautiful and very pretty Lizbeth Rodríguez 😍😍”, “Mamacita bella 🔥😘” and “More beautiful, impossible 🙌”, assured some of the users.

A few weeks ago, Lizbeth Rodríguez also snatched sighs when she was encouraged to display her attributes with a colorful bikini bottomat the edge of a hotel pool in Playa del Carmen.

