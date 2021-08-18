News

Lizzo and Cardi B duet for the first time in the new single “Rumors”

11 August 2021




After so much waiting, Lizzo has finally revealed with whom he made “Rumors”, her new single to be released on Friday August 13.

It is about Cardi B, with which the “Juice” star duets for the very first time.

The featuring was unveiled on Instagram, via the video of a video call on FaceTime that you can see here.

There has been a beautiful relationship between the two artists for some time. Just think that last year Lizzo sent Cardi a beautiful bouquet accompanied by these words:

“Flowers for a flower! Congratulations on all the successes you have achieved this summer. Know that you are loved and that you are love. “

Last summer, in fact, Cardi B had depopulated with “WAP”, a hit made together with Megan Thee Stallion. On the occasion of the first anniversary of the song, the two hinted at the arrival of news. Click here to find out more!

Returning to Lizzo, “Rumors” is the first unreleased single since 2019, year of release of the album “Cuz I Love You”. Among the individual extracts from the project there is also “Juice”, which made the artist known and loved all over the world, including Italy.

ph: getty images


