Lizzo, Barbie, Melissa and other “big girls” we love

Great women, great talents

Although the presence of Lizzo in the music industry in recent years and, above all, in recent months it has given a new space of visibility to women of extra sizes or who do not meet the stereotype of “90-60-90”, there is a long list of women who are also “big girls” and who, with their talent and constant work, are a benchmark in the entertainment industry.

Oprah Winfrey She has been singled out over the years for gaining and losing weight, but her professional history as a communicator, producer, actress, philanthropist, political activist and media entrepreneur has made her a central figure in Hollywood and the rest of society. American society.

Oprah is considered ‘the queen of American TV’

(Rachel Luna/Getty Images)



Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer Y rebel wilson are three of the biggest comedy stars in Hollywood. Although Rebel has lost weight in recent months for health reasons, she has never tried to fit into size S dresses. For her part, Amy withdrew from the project of the barbie doll movie for “creative differences” with the production that, finally, hired margot robbie for the paper. While the mere appearance of Melissa’s name in any project is a guarantee of a performance of the highest level.