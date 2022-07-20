Lizzo covets Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA

Lizzo wants to interfere with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s public displays of affection.

The singer said she absolutely wanted the couple to call her after they were delighted to sit next to them at the Met Gala last May.

Lizzo, 34, made the remarks on Monday (7/18/22) while appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ when asked what she thought of newlywed Kourtney, 43 , and Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46, who are flaunting their romance publicly and on social media.

She replied, “Let me put myself in the middle of it all. »

She added, “I sat next to them at the Met Gala and thoroughly enjoyed it. So it’s high time they called me. »

Lizzo added that she doesn’t care about the drama surrounding Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, who allegedly damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the same gala.

She explained, “There are people dying, Kim,” quoting Kourtney’s infamous response to Kim, 41, who lost her diamond earring in an ocean in 2011.