Lizzo dancers show their support in full legal struggle

lizzoThe lead singer of the Big Grrls show got support from her team of dancers due to the legal battle being waged by the American interpreter, reported Entertainment Tonight (ET).

Through a publication on the official Instagram account’TheBiggGrrrls’staff members ofspecial trip’ by thanking the singer for giving her the opportunity to have new and very memorable experiences, for which she felt very appreciative.

‘We had the best experience of our lives on The Special Tour. We are very honored to share the stage with such an incredibly talented person.’ ‘The experience of this tour was more than #special!’ A commitment to character and culture, which prioritizes every movement and moment, is one of the greatest learnings and blessings we could have asked for.’

especially At no point are any names mentioned. Nor the credit for the publication, for which It is unknown how many or who attended in preparing the statement.

Thank you Lizzo for breaking boundaries and giving Big Grrrl and Big Boi dancers a chance to do what we love! It has created a platform where we have been able to match our passion with a purpose. ‘Not just for us, but for all women and everyone who breaks barriers. We are traveling and exploring new horizons in the world. There is a lot of potential to overcome the difficulties of society, entertainment industry and beauty.’

It all stems from the fact that the ‘Be Loved’ performer was accused of sexual, religious and racial harassment by three dancers on his tour.

Contrary to the claims of abuse, now another group of dancers have thanked Lizzo for working closely with them.

‘So grateful that the standards of beauty and existence on this team go way beyond the surface! Our collective gifts have truly empowered the kind of energy, love and support that can help physically heal the world.’ ‘We are a unit of unicorns, essentially flexible and special. With love, Big Girl and Big Bois’ Dancers and other participants are eliminated.

However, the lawyer for the plaintiffs (Noel, Crystal and Ariana) said that there are six other people who came forward to say that they also faced abuse by the artist.

‘Noel, Crystal and Ariana have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same.’ Ron Zambrano, lawyer for the plaintiffs, told ET.

(With inputs from Reforma)