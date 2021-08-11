News

Lizzo reveals that the new single Rumors will be a duet with Cardi B

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The artist, born in 1988, has revealed the name of the singer who will support her in the song

The wait is almost over. In recent days Melissa Viviane Jefferson, this is the name at the registry office, announced the comeback record with Rumors.

Now, the singer has revealed further details about the song revealing the name of the artist who will support her in this new adventure.

Lizzo, the record comeback

deepening



Lizzo announces the release of the new single Rumors

Rumors is the title of the single that marks the return of one of the most popular and loved artists internationally. A few days ago Lizzo, born in 1988, officially raised the curtain on the new recording era with the announcement of the arrival of Rumors, outgoing Friday 13 August; the singer’s post immediately aroused enormous enthusiasm in the audience, eager to listen to the song.

Loading...
Advertisements

In the past few hours the voice of Truth Hurts added that the song will be able to count on the presence of Cardi B, class of 1992.

Lizzo, success

deepening



Dear Body, second episode on body positivity: who is Lizzo

Over the years Lizzo has established itself as a real media phenomenon conquering audiences and critics. His latest album Cuz I Love You got a platinum disc in the United States of America thanks to the sale of over one million copies.

Among the most beloved songs of the artist we certainly find Boys and Good as Hell, the latter also proposed in duet with Ariana Grande (PHOTO).

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

441
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
408
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
402
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
355
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
324
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
312
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
310
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
303
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
301
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
280
News

Kanye West, the return to Los Angeles without Kim Kardashian
To Top