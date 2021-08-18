Lizzo victim of body shaming for the video of ‘Rumors’ with Cardi B: Revenews

Yet another episode of body shaming against Lizzo who responds in tears to the haters. In support of the artist also Card B with whom he released the single ‘Rumors’.

It has been playing on the radio for a few days Rumors but not even the time to celebrate the release of the single with Cardi B that Lizzo found herself facing the attacks of the haters. The winner of three Grammy Awards and multi-platinum superstar is, in fact, just the latest victim of body shaming in front of which he has not been able to remain silent. Like this, Lizzo wanted to reply to the criticisms that rained down via social media by showing himself in tears in an attempt to respond during a video.

It is impossible, moreover, to remain indifferent by scrolling through the dozens of insults with which many net users have commented on the artist’s physical form with callous violence. And there is no fame or popularity that holds up when you read attacks of this magnitude. Lizzo showed all her pain and tears in a live on Instagram and then wanted to send her own message of self-acceptance.

Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard – ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021

“Sometimes I’m sad”, he writes under a clip in which he tries to find a smile. While on his Twitter profile he comments: “Loving yourself in a world that doesn’t love you requires an incredible amount of self-awareness and a nonsense detector ”. And again: “if you managed to love yourself today I am proud of you. If he didn’t, I’m proud of you. All this sucks ”.

“I’m trying to convey positive energy to the world,” Lizzo says crying. “But sometimes I feel the world doesn’t love me.”

Many messages in support of Lizzo on all platforms and among these also the words of the colleague Cardi B. The star shared an excerpt from the IG live commenting: “When you stand up for yourself, they claim that you are problematic and sensitive. If you don’t, they tear you apart until you cry like this. It doesn’t matter if you are thin, big or plastic, these people will always try to throw their insecurity on you. Remember these are nerds looking for the popularity table ”.

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 – iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Lizzo and Cardi B together in the single ‘Rumors’

Rumors seals the esteem and mutual support of the two music superstars who join forces also on stage and not just on social media. The single was released on the market both digitally and in different physical versions available on the Lizzo store at this link. In particular, it was released in the formats CD single, transparent single CD, gold, black and green slime cassette and limited edition autographed single CD. And again, a limited edition single CD with an alternative collector’s cover of “Rumors” is available exclusively on the official Cardi B shop.

And Lizzo is preparing to return live with a series of participations, among which the appearance at the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Saturday 4 September stands out. It will be there first female headliner in the festival’s twenty-year history. Among other events, the Global Citizen Live (Saturday 25 September), the Firefly Music Festival (Sunday 26 September) and the Outside Lands (Saturday 30 October). The artist will also return to his home state of Minnesota with a show at Welch’s Treasure Island Amphitheater on Saturday 11 September.

Photo from Warner Music Italy Press Office