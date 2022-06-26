Lizzo will donate 500 thousand dollars. to groups that support abortion

Lizzo and Live Nation will donate $1 million from the upcoming “Special” tour to organizations that support abortion access.

“I am pledging $500K from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match, to make it $1 million,” Lizzo wrote on Twitter.

After announcing that the money would go to Planned Parenthood, he responded to a comment and added that the money will also go to Abortion Funds.

“The most important thing is action. @PPFA, @AbortionFunds, and organizations like these will need funding to continue offering services to the people most harmed by this ban,” she added.

“Historically, Black women and women of color have had disproportionately less access to family planning resources; this is a big loss, but not a new one,” Lizzo said.

Celebrities including Viola Davis, Bette Midler and Stephen King have spoken out after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.