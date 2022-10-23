Lizzo would like to sing Lady Marmalade with Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and SZA

Lizzo has a head full of projects! His most recent? Resuming the mythical song Lady Marmelade to make a new version fierce ” with a ” dream cast featuring Ariana Grande, Doja Cat and SZA!

” If we had to do Lady Marmalade again with women who are there now, I would say me to do Missy, SZA as Mya, Doja Cat as Lil’ Kim and Ariana Grande as Christina Aguilera. That would be fierce! “, said the interpreter ofAbout Damn Time in an interview with the British edition of the magazine She.

It was indeed in 2001 that Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott, Mya, Lil’ Kim and P!nk came together to offer one of the most famous interpretations of the classic. Lady Marmeladespecially created for the film Red Mill! by Baz Luhrmann.

Originally written by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan for disco band The Nolans, the song Lady Marmelade has been covered over the years by an impressive number of artists, including Labelle (1974), Nanette Workman (1975) and All Saints (1998).

It’s not the first time in recent years that a singer has raised the idea of ​​re-recording Lady Marmelade. In 2015, Rita Ora wanted to join Miley Cyrus, Charli XCX and Iggy Azalea and more recently Normani floated the idea of ​​teaming up with Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa to bring this world famous song back to life. his sentence in French Do you want to sleep with me tonight? “.

On a whole other front, Lizzo is the favorite musical artist for the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony which will take place on September 12th.