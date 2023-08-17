Entertainment

Lizzo’s dancers defend her amid lawsuit from former workers – rock & pop

lizzo She has been embroiled in controversy after a former dancer sued her. for workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment,

Since then, several former Lizzo workers have voiced their support for the complainants. However, it has also received varying degrees of support. grimaces and recently Beyoncé,

And to those approvals a new voice was added, Lizzo’s current line-up of dancers,

lizzo gets support from her dancers

The dancers and group of dancers who accompany Lizzo on her tours, known respectively as Big Grrrl and Big Boi Dancers, released a statement supporting the singer.

“We’ve had the opportunity to share the stage with some incredible talent. The experience of this tour has been more than worth it.” Specific!” Start by saying. “Commitment to character and culture, prioritizing every movement and moment, is one of the greatest lessons and blessings we could have asked for,” the statement said.

,Thank you Lizzo for breaking boundaries and opening doors so that the dancer big grrl and dancers big boy Let’s do what we love You have created a platform where we have been able to combine our passion with a purpose. not only for us, but For women and all those who break barriers,

“We are traveling and discovering new horizons of the world. There are many benefits to overcoming the hardships presented by society and the entertainment and beauty industry…So grateful that the standards of beauty and existence in this team go beyond the surface!” he added in the statement.

“Our collective gifts have truly fueled the kind of energy, love and support that can physically help heal the world,” she said in a social media statement. are flexible and especially wonderful.”

Let’s remember that Lizzo responded to the allegations a few weeks back. “In general, I choose not to respond to false accusationsBut they are as incredible as they seem, and so reprehensible that they cannot be mentioned.” said at that time,

Source link

