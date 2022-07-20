Lizzo’s ‘sex’ conversations with Rihanna stopped after the birth of her son

Change of atmosphere ! Lizzo revealed that the nature of her and Rihannathe communication of has changed since the interpreter of “Umbrella” gave birth to her and ASAP rockyis a baby in May.

During an appearance on Monday, July 18 on Watch What Happens Live with Andy CohenLizzo, 34, admitted, “My conversations with Rihanna are more sexual, I guess,” to whom the host Andy Cohen replied, “Do you talk about sex a lot?”

The ‘About Damn Time’ singer clarified, “We don’t talk about sex a lot, but we always give it to each other. We don’t talk about work, it’s all play with me. But not since she was, you know, mom. ‘Mommihanna’. So, congratulations to her and ASAP Rocky.

When a fan asked the Michigan native about the most salacious DM she’s ever had later in the series, Rihanna’s name came up.

“It’s a lot, but I don’t let them go too far,” said the Hustlers said the actress. “You know, they’ll always be like, ‘Man, you’re playing.’ “Hey, what’s up, Lizzo?” Like, I still see that, and I see their name. I’ll be like, ‘Not today.’ I would say the most salacious DM I’ve had…Rihanna. I think that’s how she talks.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, and ASAP Rocky, 33, confirmed they were expecting their first child together during a New York outing in January. Rihanna debuted her baby bump on the walk around town wearing an unbuttoned pink jacket that showed off her midriff.

The duo were rumored to be dating for years before the “Sundress” rapper finally publicly commented on the romance in May 2021, calling the “Disturbia” singer the “love of my life” in a QG interview.

A year later, Rihanna opened up to vogue for their May cover story about taking her time with the New York native. “People don’t get out of the friend zone with me very easily,” she told the outlet. “And it’s certainly taken me a while to figure out how well I know him and how well he knows me because we also know how much trouble we can get each other.”

The ‘We Found Love’ singer added that ASAP “became my family” during the coronavirus pandemic as they road tripped across the country together and visited family in Barbados. “My mother has a very good reading on people. First she observes, then she moves slowly. I guess I’m like that too. There are guys I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump,” she said.

The new parents have yet to publicly announce their son’s name. “Rihanna and ASAP have only shared the baby’s name with close family members,” a source says. We Weekly in May. “They’re keeping it a secret until they’re ready to share it with the world.”

