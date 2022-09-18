“Lizzy is in a box”: The shameful chant in a stadium during the minute of silence for Elizabeth II

ANDhe death of the Queen isabel II caused a stir around the world. The United Kingdom says goodbye definitively to the queen, who died on September 8 at the age of 96, and all sports activities in Great Britain were suspended as a sign of respect and competitions like Scottish Premier League and Premiership They postponed their matches.

However, in the match between Rangers and Dundee in the Scottish Premiership one of the episodes that has marked the return of football was lived, since the visiting fans boycotted the emotional minute of silence in memory of the monarch shouting: “Lizzie’s in a box, Lizzie’s in a box” (Lizzie is in a box, Lizzie is in a box..).

Dundee United supporters echoed the chant created by Dundee United fans. Shamrock Rovers of Ireland for the Europa League and made themselves heard during the minute of silence at Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium, the Scottish club historically most rooted in the British crown.

It was the official account of Dundee United that issued an official statement repudiating the attitude of its fans. “Dundee United is aware of the actions of a small section of its public that I decided not to respect the minute of silence prior to this afternoon’s match at Ibrox. As a club, we reached out to our fans prior to the match during pre-match arrangements to advise them with the expectation that the minute of silence would be observed,” the statement said.