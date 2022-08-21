LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host

Three of hip-hop’s biggest MCs are set to host the VMAs.

Rap royals LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow have been tapped to share hosting duties at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The trio of tastemakers, each boasting their own VMA accolades, will anchor the star-studded show, heralding their lineup of top-class performers — including BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Lizzo and Panic! At the disco. The trio will also introduce the evening’s high profile presenters and deserving winners.

LL Cool J, 54, who won Moonman’s “Best Rap Video” for his hit song “Mama Said Knock You Out” at the 1991 VMAs and received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard in 1997, previously appeared as presenter at the In 2000 awards.

Fellow Queens native and co-host Nicki Minaj, 39, is set to perform at this year’s show for the first time since 2018.

The 17-time VMA nominee will also be the recipient of the 2022 Video Vanguard honors.

And ‘First Class’ crooner Harlow, 24, who leads the nominees field with an impressive seven nominations, including top category accolades like ‘Artist of the Year’ and ‘Video of the Year’, is on about to make his VMAs solo performance debut.

The microphone magnificos will join the annals of legendary VMA hosts, including ‘Kiss Me More’ singer Doja Cat, 26, who helmed the 2021 production, ‘NOPE’ actress Keke Palmer, 28, who took over the torch of MTV in 2020, and comedic powerhouse Sebastian Maniscalco who took center stage as emcee in 2019.

MTV’s Video Music Award will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, August 28 at 8:00 p.m.