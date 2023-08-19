Lloyd Wright’s Bollman House for Sale

American rural homes are easy to identify: We’ve seen them in countless movies. They are single-family houses, with two floors, a garden, a verandah…, known as field, Architect in the first decade of the 20th century Frank Lloyd WrightLloyd Wright Jr.’s father developed this architectural strand, which emphasizes horizontal lines, simple geometric shapes, and a sense of spaciousness.

In the image above, the exterior of the Bollman House, with a Mesoamerican aesthetic. Along the same lines, its façade was designed in 1922 with horizontality as an influence of Lloyd Wright Jr.’s father.

Later, during the Happy Twenties, the influence of the American Dream crossed borders and buildings and urbanizations were created in Europe. americanized, in that respect, lloyd wrightThe son of the famous architect author of “The Houses on the Prairie”, without neglecting his father’s influences, decided to bring about a change in the architecture of the time. Thus, he inherited ideas such as the importance of horizontality, although he is best known for his contribution to maya revival, This architectural movement emerged mainly in the first decades of the 20th century and is inspired by the ancient Maya civilizations. were located mesoamericawhere Mexico and other Central American countries are located today.

The living room of the house, where you can see all the small bas-reliefs in terms of style maya revival,

The architectural forms of this style are very typical: usually Geometric, with graded sectors and pyramidal elements. It may include friezes and relief designs (mostly bas-reliefs) that mimic the shapes and patterns used by ancient civilizations. In addition, the use of stone to represent decorative elements of the Maya as well as the symbols and representative colors of Mesoamerica comes to the fore.

View of Bollman House giving access to the garden.

Within that Maya-inspired style, Bollman House It was the second commission undertaken by the architect Lloyd Wright. He did it together with another famous builder, Rudolf Schindler. With a large garden full of plants, the house presents a balance and fluidity between interior and exterior. Inside, it has four bright bedrooms, two bathrooms inspired by vintage and a spacious kitchen. The living room is presented as the heart of the home, where you can enjoy as much natural light as the other rooms. In 2,518 square meters A small patio off the property ensures an intimate and private outdoor space.

The staircase is reminiscent of the Mayan pyramids.

home made 1922located in the district of sundown square, historic area of ​​Los Angeles. The neighborhood is located west of Hollywood and east of Beverly Hills, and over its long history has hosted many celebrities from the worlds of cinema, music and entertainment. Some recent examples are actresses Demi Lovato And jovovich mile, It had previously attracted other celebrities, such as Faye Dunaway, Aldous Huxley, Buddy Hackett And billy wilder,

From the outside, the Bollman House stands out from the rest of the buildings around it. The impressive Mesoamerican aesthetic, filled with stamped concrete blocks and artistic details, transports the visitor to the distinctive splendor that has historically been associated with Hollywood. A style that showed American architects were ahead of their time, trends decades later have inspired other designers.

The entrance to Bollman House, with a stone design emulating a Mayan temple, is arranged in an orderly manner.

two floors can be a reference to the style field Promoted by Lloyd Wright’s father, however, these types of buildings are more common in American urbanizations. recognized as Historical cultural monument number 235 of the city Gives you a special status.

The Kitchen of the Bollman House. There is good natural light throughout the house and especially in this room.

Lloyd Wright, an architect whose legacy still stands as a reference on the American architectural landscape, made his mark through a series of iconic projects. the most important of these Wanderer Chapel, located in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, is considered one of the most beautiful churches in the country. The second example may be distinguished Soden House in the heart of Los Angeles, which follows the Mayan revival trend. The house is well known in the United States for seeming to harbor a curse, as it was purchased in 1947 by George Hodel, author of The Murder of Elizabeth Short.

The Bollman House is considered one of the most iconic houses in the city. It is for sale for around three million euros.

kitchen windows. They retain the original appearance, like the rest of the house.

Bollman House garden area.

Terrace with pergola, “swallowed” by nature.

One of the two bathrooms in the house, one of the two vintage,