Llum Barrera surprises Roberto Leal with a masterful move

The actress participated in “Pasapalabra” as an assistant to the Orestes team and left everyone shocked with the knowledge she had on a specific topic.

Llum Barrier was one of the guests of the orange team of the last installment of Pass word. The actress began the first test of the contest of Antenna 3 named after famous women and, to everyone’s surprise, impressed those on the set with her incredible prowess in the audition, where she nearly landed.

“Nuria Roca, Glenn Close, Jennifer Aniston Y La Toya Jackson“, Told him Robert Loyal. These were the four names with which the test “One of four” started. A proof that Llum Barrier solved in a way that left everyone impressed.

The knowledge of Llum Barrera

As soon as the time begins, the presenter of Pass word He began to read definitions and the actress was saying to which well-known character each of these corresponded. After twelve successes in a row, it was then the turn for Orestesthe contestant on the orange team, could answer any of the questions.

However, after getting the first answer he said right, time ran out. This made Jose Merce, also invited from the orange team, did not have the opportunity to participate in the test. “That’s why I brought you,” the singer told rain between laughs. “And look, this morning I’ve been lazy that I didn’t want to come,” said the actress. “Well, it’s 26 seconds to Llum Barrier“, he concluded Robert Loyal.