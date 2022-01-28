Lo Celso and Amrabat: intrigue between Tottenham and Fiorentina

Fiorentina’s entry market may not be over. In fact, the hypothesis has reappeared Lo Celso, born in 1996, now at Tottenham. As he writes Republic of Florence, the attacking midfielder is at loggerheads with Conte. During the last match he was left out of the squad despite being physically at 100% as admitted by the player himself on social media. The square in Florence is very welcome, also considering the side of Nico Gonzalez and Quarta his companions in the albiceleste and Burdisso, and for the player’s entourage Fiorentina could represent a destination in which to relaunch. However, the operation is not simple, a little for the player’s salary, about 3.5 million euros, a little because it is necessary to understand if it can be linked in some way to Amrabat. Despite the denials of the purple executives, the contacts are there and work on a loan.