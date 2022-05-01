‘Lo’ in Spain in case the Atltico de Madrid players have to congratulate Real Madrid or not

Cwith the 35th League title in his pocket. real Madrid all eyes are now on next Sunday’s derby at the Metropolitan. Almost before the whites celebrated the success achieved with all deserved from some sectors there was already more talk of the corridor that the team would have to make. athletic as a tribute to the champion who gave madridistas the joy of bringing a new success to their showcases.

And although from the mattress side events were expected to find out what would happen in the run-up to the derby, the truth is that many things have to change for the rojiblancos players to receive the madridistas forming a corridor at the exit of the changing room tunnel.

On the side of athletic they have various reasons for avoiding a gesture that has become a humiliation for the doer rather than a show of respect for the honoree. For this reason, almost the entire mattress squad is against changing the start of the game before the ball starts rolling in the Metropolitan.

“Corridor to Madrid? We congratulate them, but we respect our fans a lot” Josema Gimnez (Atletico Madrid player)

“Hallway to Madrid? We congratulate them, but we respect our fans a lot”, said Josema Gimnez at the end of the last game in Saint Mams making it clear where the shots go. Along the same lines or perhaps being a little clearer, it was pronounced Jan Oblak: “As captain I am one of those who does not like to give or receive the corridors, but the club will decide and we will do what is necessary.”

And it is that the players will abide by the decision that the club makes in this regard, but in the offices of the Metropolitan They are very aware that a good part of the fans are against making this type of gestures in front of the neighbors in an event as important as the derby, since the classification for the next edition of the derby is at stake. Champions League. On the main floor of the Metropolitan They want to have everything in their face to fight for some three very important points and they do not seem to have, for now, the corridor in their plans.

Furthermore, they remember what the Zidane pointed out in 2018, when he was coach of the real Madrid and had to visit Camp Nou a day after the Barcelona will win LaLiga. “I don’t understand the hallway and then it’s not going to be done,” she said. On the other hand, at the end of the Champions League from Lisbon in 2014, the Madrid nor did he have any gesture with an Atlético who had just proclaimed himself champion of League.

Finally, we must not forget that unlike many of the teams in The leaguethe athletic has not congratulated real Madrid in their social networks for the title obtained. Something that he did not do either, by the way, with the Betis when i win the Copa del Rey last week.