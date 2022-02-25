Lo Nuestro Award 2022: complete list of winners | Lo Nuestro Award

In a spectacular evening from the FTX Arena in Miami, where celebrities shone and we were able to enjoy great moments and the best collaborations in Latin music, this Thursday, February 24, the 34th edition of Premio Lo Nuestro.
Colombian singer Bad Bunny was crowned the most winning artist of the night, as it triumphed in 6 of the 9 categories for which it was nominated, including Artist and Album of the Year. Karol G, Camilo, Christian Nodal and Grupo Firme are also among the winners.
The winners of Lo Nuestro Award They were chosen with the votes of the fans on the website of these awards during the month of January and here we present them to you in the 35 categories.
The public was responsible for choosing, through voting, their favorites in each category and the winners are being announced at the great party that takes place from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
SEE THE COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS HERE:
Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year
- Angela Aguilar
- bad bunny
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- Firm Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G
- Maluma
- Raww Alexander
- Sebastian Yatra
- ‘The Last Tour Of The World’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Between Sea and Palm Trees’ (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- ‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Jose’ – J Balvin
- ‘KG0516’ – Karol G
- ‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera
- ‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar
- ‘My Hands’ – Camilo
- ‘Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium’ – Romeo Santos
- ‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- ‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
- ‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis
- ‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo
- ‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Female Revelation Artist
- Angela Aguilar
- Helen Rose
- Evaluate Montaner
- kali uchis
- The Ross Mary
- Majo Aguilar
- Mary Becerra
- TheChange
- VF7
- Yendry
Male Revelation Artist
- Blessd
- Boza
- Duki
- the alpha
- Ghost
- pheid
- Khea
- The Two Carnal
- Santa Fe Klan
- Tiago PZK
- ‘911’ (Remix) – Sech & Jhay Cortez
- ‘Yesterday My Ex Called Me’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Fiel’ (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA Ft. Los Legendarios & Myke Towers
- ‘La Tóxica’ (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler & Tempo
- ‘Travesuras’ (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel & Flow La Movie
Crossover Collaboration Of The Year
- ‘From the Sea’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
- ‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiesto & Karol G
- ‘Girl Like Me’ (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors
- ‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘Kesi’ – Camilo & Shawn Mendes
The Perfect Mix Of The Year
- ‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- ‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal
- ‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- ‘With The Missing You Make Me’ – Reik & Grupo Firme
- ‘Cumbia To The People’ – Guaynna & The Blue Angels
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘I Passed’ – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko
- ‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- ‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny
- sharpen it 888
- deorro
- DJ Adoni
- DJ Cornetto
- DJ Luian
- DJ Nelson
- IAmChinese
- Mariana Bo
- Toy Selectah
- Victor Cardenas
Solo Artist of the Year – Pop
- Camilo
- Charles Rivera
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
- Mon Laferte
- Ricardo Montaner
- Ricky Martin
- Rosalia
- Sebastian Yatra
- Selena Gomez
Song Of The Year – Pop
- ‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘You Are My Religion’ – Maná & Joy
- ‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- ‘I Tried Everything’ – Reik & Jessie Reyez
- ‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- ‘I’ve Always Been Here’ – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)
- ‘So In Love’ – CNCO
- ‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis
- ‘A Kiss In Madrid’ – Tini & Alejandro Sanz
- ‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo
Collaboration Of The Year – Pop
- ‘Dance With Me’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
- ‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- ‘Perfect’ – Reik & Maluma
- ‘Empty’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro
Song Of The Year – Urban Pop
- ‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘La Toxica’ – Farruko
- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra
- ‘Sober’ – Maluma
- ‘All of You’ – Rauw Alejandro
Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance
- ‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G
- ‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘La Mama De La Mama’ (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom
- ‘Mambo’ – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
Song Of The Year – Pop Ballad
- ‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- ‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- ‘You Would Have Gone Sooner’ – Reik
- ‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó
Group or Duo of the Year – Pop
- CNCO
- Mau and Ricky
- Morat
- 21st floor
- Reik
- ‘Deja Vu’ – CNCO
- ‘Desamorphosis’ – Thalia
- ‘Love In The Times Of Perreo’ – 21st Floor
- ‘Last Night’s Playlist’ – Tommy Torres
- ‘The Most Beautiful’ – Ednita Nazario
- ‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera
- ‘My Hands’ – Camilo
- ‘Revelation’ – Selena Gomez
- ‘Rifresh’ – Mau and Ricky
- ‘Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)’ – Kali Uchis
Male Artist of the Year – Urban
- bad bunny
- daddy yankee
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Justin Quiles
- Mike Towers
- Ozuna
- Raww Alexander
- Wisin
Female Artist of the Year – Urban
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Emily
- Farina
- Carol G
- Mary Becerra
- Mariah Angelique
- Natti Natasha
- Nicky Nicole
Song Of The Year – Urban
- ‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- ‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- ‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- ‘The Note’ – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers
- ‘Crazy’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
- ‘Problem’ – Daddy Yankee
- ‘Your Poison’ – J Balvin
Collaboration Of The Year – Urban
- ‘AM Remix’ – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- ‘Love In A Coma’ – Manuel Turizo & Maluma
- ‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Tell me where’ – Cazzu & Justin Quiles
- ‘Fulanito’ – Becky G & El Alfa
- ‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- ‘Last night’ – Bad Bunny & Rosalía
- ‘Location’ – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin
- ‘My Girl’ – Wisin, The Legendaries & Myke Towers
- ‘Homeland and Life’ – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky
Album Of The Year – Urban
- ‘The Last Tour Of The Year’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Jose’- J Balvin
- ‘KG0516’ – Karol G
- ‘La 167’ – Farruko
- ‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles
- ‘The Favorites 2.5’ – Archangel
- ‘The Legendaries 001’ – The Legendaries
- ‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha
- ‘Timelezz’ – Jhay Cortez
- ‘Vice Versa’ – Rauw Alejandro
Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican
- Adrian Chaparro
- Alexander Fernandez
- Alfredo Olivas
- Angela Aguilar
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- Ghost
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Joss Favela
- Lenin Ramirez
Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50
- ‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- ‘As If I Were Cake’ – Rene Camacho’s Rene Camacho’s Overwhelming Band El Limón
- ‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
- ‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar
- ‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro
- ‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘I’m Going Up and With Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Collaboration Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- ‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera MX & Christian Nodal
- ‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- ‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘The Student’ – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe
Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican
- 50 caliber
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- Firm Group
- The Two Carnal
- The Sebastianes Band
Norteño Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- ‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
- ‘I never knew how to love you’ – Untouchable
- ‘I Would Choose You Again’ – Caliber 50
- ‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Band Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘As If I Were Cake’ – The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho
- ‘The Toxic’ – Grupo Firme & Carin León
- ‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro
- ‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘Voy Pa’ Arriba y Con Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘Here Below’ – Christian Nodal
- ‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘No Longer Insists Heart’ – Vicente Fernández
- ‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- ‘Your Lover’ – Yeison Jimenez
Sierreña Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘Arrieros Somos’ – Los de Chiwas Group
- ‘Denver Ruleteamos’ – Javier Rosas and His Heavy Artillery & Los Minis De Caborca
- ‘The Owl’ – Luis R. Conriquez
- ‘I found you’ – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link
- ‘I already found out’ – Chayín Rubio
Cumbia Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘With you’ – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez
- ‘Cumbia to the People’ – Guaynaa & Los Angeles Azules
- ‘Call me’ – Raymix
- ‘Mi Trokita Cumbia’ – Obzesion
- ‘Solitude’ – Santa Fe Klan
Album Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘At My 80’s’ – Vicente Fernandez
- ‘Posters’ – The Phantom
- ‘From Home, In Concert and Dusted Songs’ – Intocable
- ‘The Drunkard’ – The Two Carnal
- ‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Today I Lose You’ – Kikin and Los Astros
- ‘Arriving at the Ranch’ – Joss Favela
- ‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar
- ‘We Have Fun Achieving The Impossible’ – Grupo Firme
- ‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50
Artist of the Year – Tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- India
- Luis Figueroa
- Mark Anthony
- Milly Quezada
- Olga Tanon
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
- Victor Manuelle
Song Of The Year – Tropical
- ‘Baby’ – Camilo & The Alpha
- ‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- ‘How to Forget’ – Olga Tañón and Jay Wheeler
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘God Willed It That Way’ – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- ‘Until Today’s Sun’ – Luis Figueroa
- ‘Lottery’ – Prince Royce
- ‘I have a God’ – Silvestre Dangond
- ‘An Eternal Love’ – Marc Anthony
- ‘The Two Victims’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India
Collaboration Of The Year – Tropical
- ‘Find me’ – Kany García & Carlos Vives
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘I See It and I Don’t Believe It’ – Willy García & Gilberto Santa Rosa
- ‘Mr. Judge’ – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
- ‘The Two Victims’ – Víctor Manuelle & La India