Lo Nuestro Awards 2022: nominees in each category and favorites

We are a few hours away from the delivery of Lo Nuestro Awards 2022which recognize the best of Latin music, so we show you who are this year’s nominated artists in each category and the public favorites to take home the awards.
favorites
Among the most nominated artists we have Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin, with 10 each, while they are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine, who are also favorites of the public, since their music has sounded strong in recent months.
Another of those spoiled by the fans is Angela Aguilar, who at her young age has become one of the most recognized singers of the Mexican regional. As well Carlos Rivera has prevailed with eight nominations and thanks to his followers. While among the artists from the urban genre we have Farruko, Maluma, Myke Towers, Jhay Cortez and Rauw Alejandro, competing in eight different triples.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Lo Nuestro Awards: when and on which channel to see them in Mexico
Nominees in each category
It should be noted that the list was published weeks ago and the public had the opportunity to vote for their favorite, however, this February 24 the voting is already closedbecause at night the prizes will be delivered.
Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year
- Angela Aguilar
- bad bunny
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- Firm Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G
- Maluma
- Raww Alexander
- Sebastian Yatra
Album of the year
- ‘The Last Tour Of The World’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Between Sea and Palm Trees’ (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- ‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Jose’ – J Balvin
- ‘KG0516’ – Karol G
- ‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera
- ‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar
- ‘My Hands’ – Camilo
- ‘Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium’ – Romeo Santos
- ‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50
Song of the Year
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar
- ‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
- ‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis
- ‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo
- ‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Female Revelation Artist
- Angela Aguilar
- Helen Rose
- Evaluate Montaner
- kali uchis
- The Ross Mary
- Majo Aguilar
- Mary Becerra
- TheChange
- VF7
- Yendry
Male Revelation Artist
- Blessd
- Boza
- Duki
- the alpha
- Ghost
- pheid
- Khea
- The Two Carnal
- Santa Fe Klan
- Tiago PZK
Crossover Collaboration Of The Year
- ‘From the Sea’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia
- ‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiesto & Karol G
- ‘Girl Like Me’ (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors
- ‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘Kesi’ – Camilo & Shawn Mendes
The Perfect Mix Of The Year
- ‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- ‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal
- ‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- ‘With The Missing You Make Me’ – Reik & Grupo Firme
- ‘Cumbia To The People’ – Guaynna & The Blue Angels
- ‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony
- ‘I Passed’ – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko
- ‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- ‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny
Solo Artist of the Year – Pop
- Camilo
- Charles Rivera
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
- Mon Laferte
- Ricardo Montaner
- Ricky Martin
- Rosalia
- Sebastian Yatra
Song of the Year – Pop
- ‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘You Are My Religion’ – Maná & Joy
- ‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- ‘I Tried Everything’ – Reik & Jessie Reyez
- ‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- ‘I’ve Always Been Here’ – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)
- ‘So In Love’ – CNCO
- ‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis
- ‘A Kiss In Madrid’ – Tini & Alejandro Sanz
- ‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo
Collaboration of the Year – Pop
- ‘Dance With Me’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
- ‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- ‘Perfect’ – Reik & Maluma
- ‘Empty’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro
- Song Of The Year – Urban Pop
- ‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce
- ‘La Toxica’ – Farruko
- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra
- ‘Sober’ – Maluma
- ‘All of You’ – Rauw Alejandro
- Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance
- ‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G
- ‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘La Mama De La Mama’ (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom
- ‘Mambo’ – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
Song of the Year – Pop Ballad
- ‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael
- ‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi
- ‘You Would Have Gone Sooner’ – Reik
- ‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó
Group or Duo of the Year – Pop
- CNCO
- Mau and Ricky
- Morat
- 21st floor
- Reik
Album of the Year – Pop
- ‘Deja Vu’ – CNCO
- ‘Desamorphosis’ – Thalia
- ‘Love In The Times Of Perreo’ – 21st Floor
- ‘Last Night’s Playlist’ – Tommy Torres
- ‘The Most Beautiful’ – Ednita Nazario
- ‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera
- ‘My Hands’ – Camilo
- ‘Revelation’ – Selena Gomez
- ‘Rifresh’ – Mau and Ricky
- ‘Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)’ – Kali Uchis
Male Artist of the Year – Urban
- bad bunny
- daddy yankee
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Justin Quiles
- Mike Towers
- Ozuna
- Raww Alexander
- Wisin
Female Artist of the Year – Urban
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Emily
- Farina
- Carol G
- Mary Becerra
- Mariah Angelique
- Natti Natasha
- Nicky Nicole
Song Of The Year – Urban
- ‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- ‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Bichota’ – Karol G
- ‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
- ‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez
- ‘The Note’ – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers
- ‘Crazy’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
- ‘Problem’ – Daddy Yankee
- ‘Your Poison’ – J Balvin
Collaboration of the Year – Urban
- ‘AM Remix’ – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- ‘Love In A Coma’ – Manuel Turizo & Maluma
- ‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- ‘Tell me where’ – Cazzu & Justin Quiles
- ‘Fulanito’ – Becky G & El Alfa
- ‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- ‘Last night’ – Bad Bunny & Rosalía
- ‘Location’ – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin
- ‘My Girl’ – Wisin, The Legendaries & Myke Towers
- ‘Homeland and Life’ – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky
Album of the Year – Urban
- ‘The Last Tour Of The Year’ – Bad Bunny
- ‘Jose’- J Balvin
- ‘KG0516’ – Karol G
- ‘La 167’ – Farruko
- ‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles
- ‘The Favorites 2.5’ – Archangel
- ‘The Legendaries 001’ – The Legendaries
- ‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha
- ‘Timelezz’ – Jhay Cortez
- ‘Vice Versa’ – Rauw Alejandro
Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican
- Adrian Chaparro
- Alexander Fernandez
- Alfredo Olivas
- Angela Aguilar
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- Ghost
- Gerardo Ortiz
- Joss Favela
Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50
- ‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- ‘As If I Were Cake’ – Rene Camacho’s Rene Camacho’s Overwhelming Band El Limón
- ‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
- ‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar
- ‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro
- ‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘I’m Going Up and With Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Collaboration of the Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- ‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera MX & Christian Nodal
- ‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- ‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘The Student’ – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe
Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican
- 50 caliber
- MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- Firm Group
- The Two Carnal
- The Sebastianes Band
- Norteño Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal
- ‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña
- ‘I never knew how to love you’ – Untouchable
- ‘I Would Choose You Again’ – Caliber 50
- ‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas
Band Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘As If I Were Cake’ – The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho
- ‘The Toxic’ – Grupo Firme & Carin León
- ‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro
- ‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘Voy Pa’ Arriba y Con Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘Here Below’ – Christian Nodal
- ‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal
- ‘No Longer Insists Heart’ – Vicente Fernández
- ‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50
- ‘Your Lover’ – Yeison Jimenez
Sierreña Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘Arrieros Somos’ – Los de Chiwas Group
- ‘Denver Ruleteamos’ – Javier Rosas and His Heavy Artillery & Los Minis De Caborca
- ‘The Owl’ – Luis R. Conriquez
- ‘I found you’ – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link
- ‘I already found out’ – Chayín Rubio
Cumbia Song of the Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘With you’ – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez
- ‘Cumbia to the People’ – Guaynaa & Los Angeles Azules
- ‘Call me’ – Raymix
- ‘Mi Trokita Cumbia’ – Obzesion
- ‘Solitude’ – Santa Fe Klan
Album of the Year – Regional Mexican
- ‘At My 80’s’ – Vicente Fernandez
- ‘Posters’ – The Phantom
- ‘From Home, In Concert and Dusted Songs’ – Intocable
- ‘The Drunkard’ – The Two Carnal
- ‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Today I Lose You’ – Kikin and Los Astros
- ‘Arriving at the Ranch’ – Joss Favela
- ‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar
- ‘We Have Fun Achieving The Impossible’ – Grupo Firme
- ‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50
Artist of the Year – Tropical
- Carlos Vives
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- India
- Luis Figueroa
- Mark Anthony
- Milly Quezada
- Olga Tanon
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
- Victor Manuelle