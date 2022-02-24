Lo Nuestro Awards 2022: nominees in each category and favorites

We are a few hours away from the delivery of Lo Nuestro Awards 2022which recognize the best of Latin music, so we show you who are this year’s nominated artists in each category and the public favorites to take home the awards.

favorites

Among the most nominated artists we have Camilo, Christian Nodal and J Balvin, with 10 each, while they are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine, who are also favorites of the public, since their music has sounded strong in recent months.

Another of those spoiled by the fans is Angela Aguilar, who at her young age has become one of the most recognized singers of the Mexican regional. As well Carlos Rivera has prevailed with eight nominations and thanks to his followers. While among the artists from the urban genre we have Farruko, Maluma, Myke Towers, Jhay Cortez and Rauw Alejandro, competing in eight different triples.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Lo Nuestro Awards: when and on which channel to see them in Mexico

Nominees in each category

It should be noted that the list was published weeks ago and the public had the opportunity to vote for their favorite, however, this February 24 the voting is already closedbecause at night the prizes will be delivered.

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Angela Aguilar

bad bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Firm Group

J Balvin

Carol G

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Sebastian Yatra

Album of the year

‘The Last Tour Of The World’ – Bad Bunny

‘Between Sea and Palm Trees’ (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘Jose’ – J Balvin

‘KG0516’ – Karol G

‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera

‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar

‘My Hands’ – Camilo

‘Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium’ – Romeo Santos

‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50

Song of the Year

‘Bichota’ – Karol G

‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar

‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis

‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo

‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas

Female Revelation Artist

Angela Aguilar

Helen Rose

Evaluate Montaner

kali uchis

The Ross Mary

Majo Aguilar

Mary Becerra

TheChange

VF7

Yendry

Male Revelation Artist

Blessd

Boza

Duki

the alpha

Ghost

pheid

Khea

The Two Carnal

Santa Fe Klan

Tiago PZK

Crossover Collaboration Of The Year

‘From the Sea’ – Ozuna, Doja Cat & Sia

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiesto & Karol G

‘Girl Like Me’ (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira & Twocolors

‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘Kesi’ – Camilo & Shawn Mendes

The Perfect Mix Of The Year

‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera Mx & Christian Nodal

‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

‘With The Missing You Make Me’ – Reik & Grupo Firme

‘Cumbia To The People’ – Guaynna & The Blue Angels

‘De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta’ – Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony

‘I Passed’ – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko

‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny

Solo Artist of the Year – Pop

Camilo

Charles Rivera

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Mon Laferte

Ricardo Montaner

Ricky Martin

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Song of the Year – Pop

‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘You Are My Religion’ – Maná & Joy

‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

‘I Tried Everything’ – Reik & Jessie Reyez

‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

‘I’ve Always Been Here’ – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)

‘So In Love’ – CNCO

‘Telepathy’ – Kali Uchis

‘A Kiss In Madrid’ – Tini & Alejandro Sanz

‘Rico’s Life’ – Camilo

Collaboration of the Year – Pop

‘Dance With Me’ – Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro

‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos

‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

‘Perfect’ – Reik & Maluma

‘Empty’ – Luis Fonsi & Rauw Alejandro

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop

‘Before the Sun Rises’ – Natti Natasha & Prince Royce

‘La Toxica’ – Farruko

‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra

‘Sober’ – Maluma

‘All of You’ – Rauw Alejandro

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G

‘In Da Ghetto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘La Mama De La Mama’ (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ & El Cherry Scom

‘Mambo’ – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta & Play-N-Skillz

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

Song of the Year – Pop Ballad

‘Amen’ – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘Being in Love’ – Carlos Rivera & Raphael

‘We Lost Hand’ – Ednita Nazario & Luis Fonsi

‘You Would Have Gone Sooner’ – Reik

‘I’ll fly’ – Nella & Pedro Capó

Group or Duo of the Year – Pop

CNCO

Mau and Ricky

Morat

21st floor

Reik

Album of the Year – Pop

‘Deja Vu’ – CNCO

‘Desamorphosis’ – Thalia

‘Love In The Times Of Perreo’ – 21st Floor

‘Last Night’s Playlist’ – Tommy Torres

‘The Most Beautiful’ – Ednita Nazario

‘Legends’ – Carlos Rivera

‘My Hands’ – Camilo

‘Revelation’ – Selena Gomez

‘Rifresh’ – Mau and Ricky

‘Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons)’ – Kali Uchis

Male Artist of the Year – Urban

bad bunny

daddy yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Justin Quiles

Mike Towers

Ozuna

Raww Alexander

Wisin

Female Artist of the Year – Urban

Anitta

Becky G

Cazzu

Emily

Farina

Carol G

Mary Becerra

Mariah Angelique

Natti Natasha

Nicky Nicole

Song Of The Year – Urban

‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna

‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Bichota’ – Karol G

‘Dákiti’ – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhay Cortez

‘The Note’ – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro & Myke Towers

‘Crazy’ – Justin Quiles, Chimbala & Zion and Lennox

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

‘Problem’ – Daddy Yankee

‘Your Poison’ – J Balvin

Collaboration of the Year – Urban

‘AM Remix’ – Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny

‘Love In A Coma’ – Manuel Turizo & Maluma

‘Yesterday My Name Is My Ex’ (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

‘Tell me where’ – Cazzu & Justin Quiles

‘Fulanito’ – Becky G & El Alfa

‘Before’ – Anuel AA & Ozuna

‘Last night’ – Bad Bunny & Rosalía

‘Location’ – Karol G, Anuel AA & J Balvin

‘My Girl’ – Wisin, The Legendaries & Myke Towers

‘Homeland and Life’ – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo & El Funky

Album of the Year – Urban

‘The Last Tour Of The Year’ – Bad Bunny

‘Jose’- J Balvin

‘KG0516’ – Karol G

‘La 167’ – Farruko

‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles

‘The Favorites 2.5’ – Archangel

‘The Legendaries 001’ – The Legendaries

‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha

‘Timelezz’ – Jhay Cortez

‘Vice Versa’ – Rauw Alejandro

Artist of the Year – Regional Mexican

Adrian Chaparro

Alexander Fernandez

Alfredo Olivas

Angela Aguilar

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

Ghost

Gerardo Ortiz

Joss Favela

Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50

‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal

‘As If I Were Cake’ – Rene Camacho’s Rene Camacho’s Overwhelming Band El Limón

‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña

‘Tell me how you want’ – Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar

‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro

‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

‘I’m Going Up and With Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas

Collaboration of the Year – Regional Mexican

‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

‘Bottle After Bottle’ – Gera MX & Christian Nodal

‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal

‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

‘The Student’ – Joss Favela & Jessi Uribe

Group or Duo of the Year – Regional Mexican

50 caliber

MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

Firm Group

The Two Carnal

The Sebastianes Band

Norteño Song Of The Year – Regional Mexican

‘C***ny Vago’ – The Ghost & The Two Carnal

‘With That Heart’ – La Maquinaria Norteña

‘I never knew how to love you’ – Untouchable

‘I Would Choose You Again’ – Caliber 50

‘I Give Everything’ – Alfredo Olivas

Band Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

‘As If I Were Cake’ – The Overwhelming Banda El Limón by René Camacho

‘The Toxic’ – Grupo Firme & Carin León

‘Thank you’ – Adrian Chaparro

‘La Casita’ – MS band by Sergio Lizárraga

‘Voy Pa’ Arriba y Con Viada’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

Mariachi/Ranchera Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

‘Here Below’ – Christian Nodal

‘It hurts’ – Alejandro Fernández & Christian Nodal

‘No Longer Insists Heart’ – Vicente Fernández

‘100 Years’ – Carlos Rivera, Maluma & Caliber 50

‘Your Lover’ – Yeison Jimenez

Sierreña Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

‘Arrieros Somos’ – Los de Chiwas Group

‘Denver Ruleteamos’ – Javier Rosas and His Heavy Artillery & Los Minis De Caborca

‘The Owl’ – Luis R. Conriquez

‘I found you’ – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link

‘I already found out’ – Chayín Rubio

Cumbia Song of the Year – Regional Mexican

‘With you’ – Edwin Luna and La Trakalosa de Monterrey & Johana Rodríguez

‘Cumbia to the People’ – Guaynaa & Los Angeles Azules

‘Call me’ – Raymix

‘Mi Trokita Cumbia’ – Obzesion

‘Solitude’ – Santa Fe Klan

Album of the Year – Regional Mexican

‘At My 80’s’ – Vicente Fernandez

‘Posters’ – The Phantom

‘From Home, In Concert and Dusted Songs’ – Intocable

‘The Drunkard’ – The Two Carnal

‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘Today I Lose You’ – Kikin and Los Astros

‘Arriving at the Ranch’ – Joss Favela

‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar

‘We Have Fun Achieving The Impossible’ – Grupo Firme

‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50

Artist of the Year – Tropical