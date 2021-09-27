News

LO SCRIGNO – “Something has changed”, you can’t save yourself: a cult comedy

NAPLES – Three loneliness, three totally different worlds intersect in this brilliant 90s cult comedy whose powerful message is that you can’t save yourself and that the help of sincere friends and sharing your life experiences can help finding the right solutions, can open new doors to lighter life scenarios. The skill of Jack Nicholson bursts onto the scene and places him at the center of the story, the delicacy and expressiveness of Helen Hunt give a gentle touch to the film, the sensitivity and goodness of soul of the character played by Greg Kinnear generate empathy in the viewer . Absolute star the dog Verdell, an adorable Brussels Griffon, with funny curtains to give liveliness to the story that never slips into banality. Positive.

SOMETHING IS CHANGED

GENRE: Comedy

YEAR: 1997

DIRECTOR: James L. Brooks

ACTORS: Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt, Greg Kinnear, Cuba Gooding Jr., Skeet Ulrich, Shirley Night, Yeardley Smith, Lupe Ontiveros, Bibi Osterwald, Ross Bleckner, Bernadette Balagtas

COUNTRY: USA

DURATION: 138 Min.

DISTRIBUTION: TriStar Pictures, Gracie Films, Netflix

TRAILER

Rosa Petrazzuolo

Naples Magazine

Text reproduction permitted provided the source is acknowledged: www.napolimagazine.com

————————————————– ————————————————– —————————

Reviews on Cinema in the column “The Treasure Chest” edited by the journalist Rosa Petrazzuolo, deputy director of NapoliMagazine.Com


