Load of 426 scooters from China destined for Bergamo stopped

The Customs Agency then attended the regularization operations that took place in the warehouse of the Bergamo-based importing company.

In recent days, the regularization was carried out, under the supervision of ADM officials of Bergamo – Levate office, of 426 electric scooters from China and joints not compliant for safety purposes.

The goods, arrived at the Adm office in Genoa 2 – Sot Prà and subjected to control, were found to lack the information necessary for the placing on the market of safe products for the consumer.

Lack, inside the packaging, of the instruction booklet in Italian; lack of information on how to dispose of in compliance; lack of labeling on each electric scooter, showing the name of the importer, or alternatively the registration number in the Aee register of the importing company; lack of instructions indicating the type of batteries incorporated and how to remove them without danger for the end user.

The immediate release for consumption of the scooters was thus inhibited and their transfer to the warehouses of the Bergamo importing company authorized, where the ADM officials of the Sot di Levate attended the regularization operations.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED