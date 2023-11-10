Load the Boat for Veterans by collecting donations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL. (WMBB) – Panama City Beach is kicking off Veterans Day weekend with a bang.

Pirates of the White Sands is providing a pirate ship to fill with donations for those who served in the military.





Pirates of the White Sands and American Charlie Grill and Tavern are teaming up for a donation drive.

It’s called Loading the Ship for Veterans.

“Veterans Day is a big holiday for us here,” said American Charlie Grill and tavern owner Dave Trepanier.

The goal is to fill a 55-foot pirate ship with clothing, toiletries and food for veterans.

“We look for anything while they unwrap the gifts, that’s the key. You know, unwrapped gifts are not going to go to veterans and their families,” Trepanier said.

The Pirate Ship is located at the American Charlie Grill and Tavern in Panama City Beach.

This is the second year American Charlie has given back to veterans. However, this is the first time with the pirate ship.

“We are using our Savannah Ransom as a drop-off point. For people in Panama City Beach to drop supplies,” said White Sands Pirates Captain Del McRea.

The last day to bring a donation is December 8th.

“I want to emphasize the fact that selfless service is something to think about because, at the end of the day, our lives are not measured by what we have. That’s what we gave,” said U.S. Army veteran Patrick Conway.

All proceeds will go to the Homeless Vet Stand Down program and the Sims Nursing Home for Veterans.

For Veterans Day weekend, American Charlie will host a charity raffle, musical guests, a pub crawl and more.

“It’s not about me, it’s about us, it’s about this country and the world we live in,” Conway said.

To see the full list of events taking place this weekend, click here.