loan immediately and free in June

Milan, a zero opportunity from England: he can start in January on loan and get free in the summer

Between league and cups this season he played only 154 minutes. A paltry booty for Jesse Lingard, a player who in the second half of last season was fundamental for the West Ham, who managed to win the qualification in the Europa League. With the ‘Hammers’ shirt, the 1992 class also managed to win back the English national team.

After 9 goals in 16 games with the Londoners, the Manchester United he had decided to reconfirm him and keep him in pink, but until now Solskajer guaranteed him a very short playing time. Therefore, Lingard, also thanks to an approaching World Cup, would be ready to change the air to find a club that is willing to give him more space. And in this sense the interest is not lacking, both in England and abroad.

Milan transfer market, Lingard opportunity

The player has so far rejected Manchester United’s renewal proposals, thanks to the desire to find a club that can grant him a higher playing time. As reported by ‘Espn’, Lingard would be ready to ask for a loan sale in January, until the contract expires and leave the ‘Red Devils’ at zero. On the trail of the class of 1992 there would be several Premier League clubs such as Everton, West Ham, Tottenham And Newcastle, but also some top foreign clubs.

In particular, the two most interested companies outside the UK would be Barcelona And Milan. For the Rossoneri, the English would be a low-cost deal and an important piece capable of covering each of the three roles behind the striker in Stefano’s 4-2-3-1 Pegs. The Rossoneri management could in fact take into account the player’s flexibility and desire to relaunch, as well as the possibility of a minimum outlay.